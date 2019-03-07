Cheryl and Liam Payne spotted greeting with a kiss at the Global Awards

Liam and Cheryl seemed on good terms at the Global Awards. Picture: PA

Cheryl and Liam were spotted having a friendly moment on the blue carpet at the 2019 Global Awards.

Cheryl and her former boyfriend and father of her son, Bear, made a rare appearance at the same event.

The musicians both attended the Global Awards at the Hammersmith Apollo in London and were seen being more than amicable on the blue carpet.

According to a journalist for The Sun the pair even gave each other a kiss on the cheek as they greeted each other outside the star studded bash which saw Cheryl present an award.

Cheryl arrives at The Global Awards 2019. Picture: PA IMAGES

An insider told the tabloid: "No one has seen them together since their split so nobody was sure what it would be like when they bumped into each other.

"But they really seemed genuinely pleased to see each other... Their paths crossed backstage before having their photos taken. It was really busy but they stood chatting for a few minutes."

And speaking at the bash Cheryl made the rare move of discussing her baby Bear, revealing that other mums always comment on how 'chilled' her son is.

Cheryl and Liam Payne have Bear together . Picture: PA Images /Instagram

The former Girls Aloud star, who shares Bear, who is about to turn two, with singer Liam Payne, was speaking at The Global Awards 2019 Blue Carpet tonight (07/03/2019).

Cheryl spoke about her son Bear on The Global Awards Blue Carpet tonight. Picture: PA

She said: "He's into everything. He does not stop from the second he opens his eyes to the second he drops.

"He’s got a chilled persona but he’s cheeky as well. He knows that he’s cute.

"Other mothers say 'how is he so calm'? He’s still nuts, he runs around everywhere."

Liam Payne arrives at The Global Awards 2019. Picture: PA IMAGES

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk took place (07/03/2019) at London's Eventim Apollo, and featured performances from some of the world's biggest artists - including Anne-Marie, Mark Ronson and Little Mix.

The star-studded event, hosted by Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Heart's very own Rochelle Humes, is now in its second year. It brings together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, with award categories reflecting the music, programmes and news aired on those stations.