John Barrowman 'illegally announces' himself as The Mask Singer's Unicorn

John seemed to reveal he was the unicorn on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

The hilarious singer was judging on Dancing on Ice when he was asked by Holly Willoughby if he was the unicorn.

The Mask Singer fans have been left fuming after Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman was allegedly outed as the Unicorn from the new singing show on ITV.

Singing Kate Bush's Babushka on Saturday night, the Unicorn wowed judges with their flamboyant dance moves, and clues all pointed to John.

The 52-year-old is a singer, dancer and actor, known for his history in musical theatre as well as appearances on US television.

One thing caught the eye of viewers when he walked onto the Dancing on Ice rink, as he came galloping out onto the ice exactly the same way as the Unicorn did on The Masked Singer.

This caused endless fans of both shows to speculate, with many saying he'd "confirmed" the identity and one even quipping they'd "illegally announced" it.

The Unicorn wowed viewers on Saturday night. Picture: ITV

John wouldn't confirm nor deny if he was the Unicorn. Picture: ITV

The hints from The Masked Singer about the Unicorn's identity is that they have always "stood out from the crowd", "been different", had "flair", and is "a bit of a show pony".

Dancing On Ice viewers couldn't believe their eyes when they watched John Barrowman's response to Holly Willoughby asking if he was "moonlighting as a Kate Bush loving Unicorn".

Phillip Schofield added: "If last night's show is anything to go by it seems one of our judges is leading a secret life."

John was called out on the show by hosts Holly and Phil. Picture: iTV

Holly also quipped: "Right John Barrowman I’m only going to ask you this once.

"Are you or are you not moonlighting as a Kate Bush loving Unicorn?"

A bashful-looking John told Holly he would not tell her even it was him behind the mask.

When Holly claimed it was him and asked to borrow his amazing colourful outfit, he replied: "You’d have to rip it out of my closet if i had it." to which Phil replied, shocked: "It is you."