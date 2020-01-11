Who is the Fox? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

The Masked Singer viewers think The Fox is Denise Van Outen. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Who is the celebrity behind The Fox? The Masked Singer contestants are convinced it's Denise Van Outen...

In case you missed it last weekend, The Masked Singer is the latest reality show taking our TVs by storm.

Originating in South Korea, the outrageous show features a lineup of mystery celebrities singing in front of a panel of judges and studio audience.

The twist is, they are disguised head-to-toe in giant nature-themed costumes which hide their true identities.

During the show’s launch, we found out that EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer was behind ‘The Butterfly’, while former Home Secretary Alan Johnson dressed up as an Egyptian Pharaoh.

So, as we prepare for another amazing instalment of the whacky programme, here’s all the theories and guesses surrounding The Fox…

Could it be a silver fox? 🦊 YOU TELL US 🕵 Let us know with #MaskedSinger if you've uncovered their TRUE IDENTITY 🎭 pic.twitter.com/iEahzptDbT — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 5, 2020

Who is The Fox on the Masked Singer?

On Sunday’s show, the Fox shared a few details about themselves, saying they may be ‘a bit of a party animal' who could be found ‘slinking round the East End’ of London.

They also split their time between the town and country, and randomly… likes to collect teapots.

And this last clue seemingly gave it away to many viewers, who are convinced former West End star and TV presenter Denise Van Outen is behind the mask.

Eagle-eyed fans noted that all the way back in April 2011, Denise tweeted: "love teapots! I collect them Thank you".

My guess for the fox is Denise Van Outen #MaskedSinger — 🌈😸✌🏻 (@meowsaystheemo) January 5, 2020

If that wasn’t enough evidence, when Denise and ex-husband Lee Mead announced they were expecting a baby girl, they called the bump 'Teapot'.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "It's definitely Denise Van Outen 'TEAPOT' is a massive clue. She named her daughter that codename".

While a second echoed: "DENISE VAN OUTEN’S BABY WAS CODENAMED TEAPOT.”

Other guesses include the likes of Catherine Tate, Stacey Dooley, Claudia Winkleman, Jacqueline Jossa, Rita Simons and Carol Vorderman.

I think that the fox 🦊 is Catherine Tate but in not 100% sure #MaskedSinger — Kira (@KewKira) January 8, 2020

Could Fox be Claudia Winkleman? #MaskedSinger — Suzy J (@SuzyJ19724091) January 5, 2020

