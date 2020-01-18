The Masked Singer star Tree's identity revealed - and viewers are shocked

The identity of Tree has been revealed. Picture: ITV

The Tree was revealed to be footballing legend Teddy Sheringham.

The Masked Singer returned for its third week tonight, and the most bonkers show on TV did not disappoint.

The Monster, Fox, Tree, Octopus, and Daisy all performed for the live studio audience and judges Ken Jeong, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora.

At the end of the episode, it was Octopus and and Tree who battled it out in the sing-off - and the judges opted to send Tree home.

And their guess that Tree is a footballer was right - it was former England player Teddy Sheringham.

UNMASKED AT LAST 🌳 All the CLUES were there 👀⚽️ but did you GUESS HIS IDENTITY? 🤔 #MaskedSinger

Viewers took to Twitter to express their shock, with one writing: "OH MY GOD, NO WAY".

Another added: "I was so 100 per cent convinced I knew. I did not. #tree #maskedsinger".

The footballer was unmasked as The Tree during tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Who else has been revealed on Masked Singer?

The first two celebrities were voted off were Patsy Palmer and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson.

Patsy Palmer, who was revealed as Butterfly, was voted out after her performance of Florence And The Machine's You Got The Love.

Alan Johnson, dressed as Pharaoh, was booted off after his rendition of Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles.

The Masked Singer returned for its third week tonight. Picture: ITV

The Labour politician, who served under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, said: "I didn’t tell my kids, only my wife as we were sworn to silence. I texted my children [Emma, Jamie and Oliver] on Sunday saying they had to watch.

"My mother-in-law asked me whether I was in the audience."

Justin Hawkins was unveiled last week. Picture: ITV

And last week, Justin Hawkins of band The Darkness was revealed as Chameleon.

The judges and audience were shocked by the revelation, and when Justin was asked why he went on the show, he jokingly replied: 'to remind people I'm not dead'.

