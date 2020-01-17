The Chase's Sinnerman hits back at trolls revealing £80k defeat happened just after Parkinson's diagnosis

The game show favourite lost out on a whopping £80k and was mocked over it on social media.

Paul Sinha, also known as The Sinnerman was trolled endlessly after he was beaten on ITV show, The Chase, which saw the contestants scoop a massive £80,000.

The 49-year-old genius is a popular character with the show's viewers, and was diagnosed with the degenerative disease, Parkinson's last summer.

He started in a tweet, written on June 14th 2019 that he will "fight this with every breath I have".

Last night, an episode of The Chase was aired where despite giving the two remaining contestants a run for their money, Paul didn't manage to beat them, and Jonny and Lyndsey both walked home with £40,000 each.

It's unlikely that contestants win very much on the show, so last night's huge scoop was a shock to fans of the show, many of which took to Twitter to air their views on The Sinnerman not being able to beat the contestants.

Paul hit back, replying to his June 14th Tweet about his diagnosis, stating that fellow Chaser, The Beast reminded him of something.

He wrote: "The King of Stats, aka The Beast tells me today's episode was recorded three days after this blog.

"Worth remembering that Chasers and contestants are real people with real stuff going on."

His Tweet has attracted hundreds of likes, with dozens of his fans rushing to reply and send their support.

One said "Never doubted that mateyboy. Also note these new shows were recorded in thee midst of all the s****y malarkey you had/have to confront.

"Remember that blog too well. You've always been a mind over matter geezer and that's what'll sustain ya. X"

Another added: "Well said Paul just keep fighting this terrible condition and we will all stand beside you to give you the strength and support you need."