Who is the Octopus? Theories and guesses on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

Here's all the guesses and theories surrounding The Octopus on The Masked Singer...

It’s probably the most bizarre TV show on our boxes at the moment, but The Masked Singer has gripped us all.

The guessing game - which originated in South Korea - sees a bunch of celebrities dressed head-to-toe in whacky costumes, while they take to the stage with an iconic song.

It’s then up to judges Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Ken Jeong and Jonathan Ross to try and work out who’s behind the mask, as well as a live audience and viewers at home.

Last weekend, it was revealed that EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer was behind the Butterfly, and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson had been dressed as an Egyptian Pharaoh.

OCTOPUS legged it onto the stage tonight 🌊🐙 Who do you think it is? #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/5g7Y95o9B6 — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 5, 2020

But who is the Octopus? Here’s everything we know so far...

Who is the Octopus on The Masked Singer?

On Sunday evening, it was teased that the Octopus ‘is always on the go’ and has experience on catwalks.

They also claimed to be a 'role model' to kids, and added they love training in the gym.

After being blown away by the Octopus’ rendition of Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid, viewers were quick to put in their guesses.

#maskedsinger is the Octopus Jodie Marsh?? — karen carnell (@karen0carnell) January 5, 2020

"Jodie Marsh? She's a model who loves weight training," one person tweeted.

While a second agreed: "The weight training clue made me think Octopus is Jodie Marsh.”

Unfortunately, Jodie - who has done body building in the past - has since denied all those rumours, writing on Twitter: "Apparently you're all watching something about singing and an octopus? Well I love 'Octopus's Garden' by The Beatles.”

Other guesses include the likes of Cara Delevingne, Katie Price, Ashley Roberts, Penny Lancaster and Nicole Scherzinger.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

Butterfly (Patsy Palmer)

Pharaoh (Alan Johnson)

Fox

Hedgehog

Chameleon

Unicorn

Tree

Monster

Daisy

Duck

Queen Bee