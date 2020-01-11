Who is Queen Bee? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

11 January 2020, 17:30 | Updated: 11 January 2020, 17:31

The Masked Singer: all the theories, evidence and clues about the identity of Queen Bee.

The Masker Singer is the strangest / craziest / best thing we've seen on TV in a while - and the ITV show is back for its second week.

In each episode, presenters Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora are tasked with guessing the celeb behind the mask and elaborate costume after they have performed a song - and the identity of the singer is revealed when they are voted out the competition.

Here's everything we know about the identity of Queen Bee - the first contestant to perform on the show.

Queen Bee performed Sia's Alive on the first episode
Queen Bee performed Sia's Alive on the first episode. Picture: ITV

Queen Bee performed Alive by Sia on the first ever episode of the show, and her voice went down a treat with the audience and judges alike.

The clues she gave in her VT include that she was famous in her youth, is the 'joker of the pack', and a 'wildcard'. She also put on a number of different accents - such as Scouse, Geordie and American.

Nicola Roberts and Charlotte Church have been the most popular guesses for her identity, but the latter has hit back at claims it's her under the mask.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee."

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer returns for a second week on Saturday and Sunday.

Who has been revealed on Masked Singer so far?

The first two celebrities were voted off and unmasked last week.

Patsy Palmer, who was revealed as Butterfly, was voted out after her performance of You Got The Love by Florence And The Machine failed to impress the audience and judges.

Next to go was former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, who performed Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles while dressed as a Pharaoh on Sunday.

The Labour politician, who served under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, said: "I didn’t tell my kids, only my wife as we were sworn to silence. I texted my children [Emma, Jamie and Oliver] on Sunday saying they had to watch.

"My mother-in-law asked me whether I was in the audience."

Who presents The Masked Singer UK?

Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer.

Who are the judges on The Masked Singer UK?

The Masked Singer judges
The Masked Singer judges. Picture: ITV

Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora are the judges on the competition.

Who are the rest of the Masked Singer contestants?

The remaining contestants are as follows:

1) Octopus

2) Fox

3) Hedgehog

4) Unicorn

5) Tree

6) Monster

7) Daisy

8) Chameleon

9) Queen Bee

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is The Duck? Here's what we know...

Who is Duck on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and evidence revealed...
Who is The Masked Singer's Daisy? Everything we know so far...

Who is Daisy? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
The Masked Singer's Unicorn

Is John Barrowman on The Masked Singer? viewers convinced he's The Unicorn
The Masked Singer viewers think The Fox is Denise Van Outen

Who is the Fox? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
Everything we know about the Octopus

Who is the Octopus? Theories and guesses on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

Trending on Heart

ITV viewers think they know who the Hedgehog is

Who is Hedgehog? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
Fans have been guessing who the Chameleon is

Who is Chameleon? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
New Cadbury easter tins filled with Mini Eggs or Creme Eggs

Cadbury's are releasing huge tins of Creme Egg and Mini Eggs in time for Easter

Food & Health

Sheeran is among the top wedding songs for 2019

The most popular wedding songs of 2019 included tear-jerkers from Ed Sheeran and The Greatest Showman

Weddings

The bride tied her one-month-old to her dress

Bride makes shocking entrance to wedding... with baby tied to the back of her dress

Weddings