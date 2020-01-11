Who is Queen Bee? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Pandora Christie 7pm - 10pm
11 January 2020, 17:30 | Updated: 11 January 2020, 17:31
The Masked Singer: all the theories, evidence and clues about the identity of Queen Bee.
The Masker Singer is the strangest / craziest / best thing we've seen on TV in a while - and the ITV show is back for its second week.
In each episode, presenters Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora are tasked with guessing the celeb behind the mask and elaborate costume after they have performed a song - and the identity of the singer is revealed when they are voted out the competition.
Queen Bee performed Alive by Sia on the first ever episode of the show, and her voice went down a treat with the audience and judges alike.
Rewatching masked singer from Saturday.. Queen Bee could possible @NicolaRoberts from Girls Aloud?! Xx— Liz Pryor (@lizzielou84x) January 6, 2020
The clues she gave in her VT include that she was famous in her youth, is the 'joker of the pack', and a 'wildcard'. She also put on a number of different accents - such as Scouse, Geordie and American.
Nicola Roberts and Charlotte Church have been the most popular guesses for her identity, but the latter has hit back at claims it's her under the mask.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee."
I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee.— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 5, 2020
The Masked Singer returns for a second week on Saturday and Sunday.
The first two celebrities were voted off and unmasked last week.
Patsy Palmer, who was revealed as Butterfly, was voted out after her performance of You Got The Love by Florence And The Machine failed to impress the audience and judges.
Next to go was former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, who performed Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles while dressed as a Pharaoh on Sunday.
The Labour politician, who served under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, said: "I didn’t tell my kids, only my wife as we were sworn to silence. I texted my children [Emma, Jamie and Oliver] on Sunday saying they had to watch.
"My mother-in-law asked me whether I was in the audience."
Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer.
Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora are the judges on the competition.
The remaining contestants are as follows:
1) Octopus
2) Fox
3) Hedgehog
4) Unicorn
5) Tree
6) Monster
7) Daisy
8) Chameleon
9) Queen Bee