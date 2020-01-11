Who is Queen Bee? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

The Masked Singer: all the theories, evidence and clues about the identity of Queen Bee.

The Masker Singer is the strangest / craziest / best thing we've seen on TV in a while - and the ITV show is back for its second week.

In each episode, presenters Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora are tasked with guessing the celeb behind the mask and elaborate costume after they have performed a song - and the identity of the singer is revealed when they are voted out the competition.

Here's everything we know about the identity of Queen Bee - the first contestant to perform on the show.

Queen Bee performed Sia's Alive on the first episode. Picture: ITV

Queen Bee performed Alive by Sia on the first ever episode of the show, and her voice went down a treat with the audience and judges alike.

Rewatching masked singer from Saturday.. Queen Bee could possible @NicolaRoberts from Girls Aloud?! Xx — Liz Pryor (@lizzielou84x) January 6, 2020

The clues she gave in her VT include that she was famous in her youth, is the 'joker of the pack', and a 'wildcard'. She also put on a number of different accents - such as Scouse, Geordie and American.

Nicola Roberts and Charlotte Church have been the most popular guesses for her identity, but the latter has hit back at claims it's her under the mask.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee."

I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 5, 2020

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer returns for a second week on Saturday and Sunday.

Who has been revealed on Masked Singer so far?

The first two celebrities were voted off and unmasked last week.

Patsy Palmer, who was revealed as Butterfly, was voted out after her performance of You Got The Love by Florence And The Machine failed to impress the audience and judges.

Next to go was former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, who performed Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles while dressed as a Pharaoh on Sunday.

The Labour politician, who served under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, said: "I didn’t tell my kids, only my wife as we were sworn to silence. I texted my children [Emma, Jamie and Oliver] on Sunday saying they had to watch.

"My mother-in-law asked me whether I was in the audience."

Who presents The Masked Singer UK?

Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer.

Who are the judges on The Masked Singer UK?

The Masked Singer judges. Picture: ITV

Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora are the judges on the competition.

Who are the rest of the Masked Singer contestants?

The remaining contestants are as follows:

1) Octopus

2) Fox

3) Hedgehog

4) Unicorn

5) Tree

6) Monster

7) Daisy

8) Chameleon

9) Queen Bee