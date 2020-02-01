The Masked Singer's Duck and Unicorn's identities revealed in shock double elimination

There was a double elimination in The Masked Singer tonight. Picture: ITV

The identity of Duck and Unicorn were finally revealed in tonight's episode.

The Masked Singer returned for its fifth week tonight, and we finally found out the identity of both Unicorn and Duck in the ITV show's first double elimination.

After the audience chose their favourite acts, it was Unicorn, Duck and Fox in the bottom three - and Duck was sent home after receiving the fewest votes.

Jonathan Ross described Duck as 'the hardest one to guess', and the judges and audience were shocked when it was finally revealed to be the musician Skin - lead singer of band Skunk Anansie - who it turned out had toured with guest judge Kelly Osbourne.

The Duck was revealed to be Skin in the first elimination of the night. Picture: ITV

Fans rushed to voice their excitement at the revelation, with one tweeting: "love Skunk Anansie! Love skin"

In her final performance, she treated the audience to a rendition of My Heart Will Go On.

And for the first time in the series, a second celebrity was unmasked - and this time it was Unicorn's time to go.

The Unicorn was unveiled as Jake Shears. Picture: ITV

Unicorn was unveiled as Jake Shears - which most of the judges managed to guess.

The news may come as a shock to some viewers, many of whom had predicted that it was John Barrowman - something he himself hinted last month during an episode of Dancing On Ice.

When host Holly Willoughby asked: "Right John Barrowman I’m only going to ask you this once. Are you or are you not moonlighting as a Kate Bush loving Unicorn?"

John said that he couldn't say if it was him, and Holly asked if she could borrow his outfit - to which he said: "You’d have to rip it out of my closet if i had it."