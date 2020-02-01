Joel Dommett teases Masked Singer A-lister as he spills on celebrity identities

1 February 2020, 14:56 | Updated: 1 February 2020, 15:01

The Masked Singer presenter has opened up about what celebrities are behind the masks - and teased some huge stars will be unveiled.

Joel Dommett has teased that there is a massive a-list celebrity still-to-be unveiled on The Masked Singer, following Kelis being revealed as the Daisy last week.

Read more: Will there be another series of The Masked Singer UK?

Speaking exclusively to Heart at the National Television Awards along with his wife Hannah Cooper, he hinted that he was shocked by how famous one celeb unmasked in the final was.

Joel and Hannah teased some big names yet to come
Joel and Hannah teased some big names yet to come. Picture: Heart

"It's been such a pleasure to be a part of it, everyone's chatting about it. I get grabbed on the street about three times every day of someone saying 'I need to know, who is Hedgehog?' And I just love having secrets."

Read more: The Masked Singer’s Justin Hawkins reveals he was approached to do show after appearing on Bargain Hunt

Speaking about celebs yet to be unmasked, he added: "Oh my God. The ones that are left are insane. The names in the final are like 'what?!'

The Masked Singer has gripped the nation
The Masked Singer has gripped the nation. Picture: ITV

Hannah - who was at the final - added: "You're like 'that can't happen'. I was checking their Instagrams, I was trying to figure it out. I was like 'are they busy?' Are they here? You go into spy mode."

And Joel added: "I love that it's bringing out everyone's inner Sherlock."

The Daisy was unmasked as Kelis last Saturday
The Daisy was unmasked as Kelis last Saturday. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer returns for its fifth week this weekend, and Kelis became the latest celeb to be unmasked last Saturday.

She recently opened up to Lorraine Kelly about the extreme measures the celebs have to go through to keep their identity a secret, saying: "You're not even supposed to see anyone. The weirdest thing is being there and not having contact with anyone at all.

"You have shirts on that say 'don’t speak to me', you're not allowed to talk to anybody."

NOW READ:

Is John Barrowman on The Masked Singer? viewers convinced he's The Unicorn

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

There was a double elimination in The Masked Singer tonight

The Masked Singer's Duck and Unicorn's identities revealed in shock double elimination
The Grammy award-winning singer says her brand new judging role is a "dream come true".

Is Meghan Trainor married? The Voice judge’s husband and family life revealed
John Barrowman has spoken out about the rumours

John Barrowman speaks out on Masked Singer 'Unicorn' rumours

Casa Amor is back for 2020

When is Love Island's Casa Amor back for 2020?

Imelda has been confirmed to replace Olivia Colman

Neflix's The Crown will end after fifth series as Imelda Staunton is confirmed to play The Queen

Trending on Heart

An animal sanctuary is seeking volunteer snuggle buddies for pigs.

A farm is looking for volunteers to snuggle pigs, scratch their bellies and feed them cookies

Lifestyle

The anonymous woman reached out to other parents online.

Mum splits opinion after revealing she baths her toddler in Dettol because she 'loves the smell'

Lifestyle

The 40-year-old told fans she had fallen ill after dining out at a swanky sushi restaurant.

Michelle Heaton rushed to hospital after collapsing from 'severe dehydration' in Bali

Celebrities

Dec has thanked The Supervet for treating his beloved sausage dog, Rocky.

Declan Donnelly reveals Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick saved his dog’s life after savage fox attack

Celebrities

New dad Jack was spotted getting up close to Extra Camp's Emily.

Jack Fincham spotted ‘snogging’ Emily Atack at NTAs days after becoming a new dad

Celebrities

The lunchboxes have been slammed by parents

Mum who starved as a child is lunchbox shamed by other parents for 'over-feeding' her kids

Lifestyle