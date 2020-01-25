Will there be another series of The Masked Singer UK?

25 January 2020, 14:33

Will the judging panel return for a second series?
Will the judging panel return for a second series? Picture: Rex

It could well be a lot of viewers’ new favourite show as it has seen impressive audience figures, but will there be another series?

What is The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is a weird and wacky entertainment show that originally hails from South Korea. The talent competition, which made its way to America in 2019, launched on our screen in the UK on ITV on 4 January.

It sees 12 celebrities compete against each other to impress a glittering judging panel, but with one amazing twist – the famous cast all perform in disguise. Taking to the stage to sing in crazy full-body costumes and outer-worldly masks, from monsters, rabbits, lions, peacocks, and even life-size pineapples, the totally bonkers telly format has been described as a cross between X Factor: Celebrity, The Voice and Black Mirror.

The judging panel consists of presenter and comedian Jonathan Ross, television presenter Davina McCall, US actor and comedian Ken Jeong (who is also a panelist on the American version of the programme), and singer-songwriter and actress Rita Ora. Joel Dommett hosts the show. Donny Osmond, who appeared as Peacock in the first American series and was the runner-up, also stars on the judging panel for one night only.

Will there be another series of The Masked Singer UK?

As the current first series is still underway, it is not yet known if there will be a second series.

However, it looks likely as the first episode got off to a flying start as the highest rated programme of the day across all channels. An average audience of 5.5 million watched the show, peaking at 6.5 million.

