When is the final of The Masked Singer UK?

The hit show has been popular Saturday night television with viewers at home also trying to guess who's behind the mask . Picture: Karwai Tang

The programme has taken the UK by storm, but when is the final episode airing?

What is The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is a weird and wacky entertainment show that originally hails from South Korea. The talent competition, which made its way to America in 2019, launched on our screen in the UK on ITV on 4 January.

It sees 12 celebrities compete against each other to impress a glittering judging panel, but with one amazing twist – the famous cast all perform in disguise. Taking to the stage to sing in crazy full-body costumes and outer-worldly masks, from monsters, rabbits, lions, peacocks, and even life-size pineapples, the totally bonkers telly format has been described as a cross between X Factor: Celebrity, The Voice and Black Mirror.

The judging panel consists of presenter and comedian Jonathan Ross, television presenter Davina McCall, US actor and comedian Ken Jeong (who is also a panelist on the American version of the programme), and singer-songwriter and actress Rita Ora. Joel Dommett hosts the show. Donny Osmond, who appeared as Peacock in the first American series and was the runner-up, also stars on the judging panel for one night only.

The final show will air on ITV on Saturday 15th February 2020.

Although the line-up was originally split into two groups – with six celebrities singing for each of the first two episodes, before dropping to five – we will now see all the remaining contestants singing in the same show altogether.

Tonight, Saturday 25th January, is the first time they will all sing in the same show.

