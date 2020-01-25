When is the final of The Masked Singer UK?

25 January 2020, 13:57 | Updated: 25 January 2020, 13:59

The hit show has been popular Saturday night television with viewers at home also trying to guess who's behind the mask
The hit show has been popular Saturday night television with viewers at home also trying to guess who's behind the mask . Picture: Karwai Tang

The programme has taken the UK by storm, but when is the final episode airing?

What is The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is a weird and wacky entertainment show that originally hails from South Korea. The talent competition, which made its way to America in 2019, launched on our screen in the UK on ITV on 4 January.

It sees 12 celebrities compete against each other to impress a glittering judging panel, but with one amazing twist – the famous cast all perform in disguise. Taking to the stage to sing in crazy full-body costumes and outer-worldly masks, from monsters, rabbits, lions, peacocks, and even life-size pineapples, the totally bonkers telly format has been described as a cross between X Factor: Celebrity, The Voice and Black Mirror.

The judging panel consists of presenter and comedian Jonathan Ross, television presenter Davina McCall, US actor and comedian Ken Jeong (who is also a panelist on the American version of the programme), and singer-songwriter and actress Rita Ora. Joel Dommett hosts the show. Donny Osmond, who appeared as Peacock in the first American series and was the runner-up, also stars on the judging panel for one night only.

READ MORE: The Masked Singer’s Justin Hawkins reveals he was approached to do show after appearing on Bargain Hunt

When is the final of The Masked Singer UK?

The final show will air on ITV on Saturday 15th February 2020.

Although the line-up was originally split into two groups – with six celebrities singing for each of the first two episodes, before dropping to five – we will now see all the remaining contestants singing in the same show altogether.

Tonight, Saturday 25th January, is the first time they will all sing in the same show.

READ MORE: The Masked Singer star Tree's identity revealed - and viewers are shocked

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

judging panel return for a second series?

Will there be another series of The Masked Singer UK?

Donny Osmond will appear as a judge on tonight's episode of The Masked Singer UK

Who is Donny Osmond? Everything you need to know about The Masked Singer judge
There was a dramatic recoupling in tonight's episode

Love Island shock as first boy is dumped from the villa after tense recoupling
Bargain Hunt fans were blown away by the jumble sale find

First edition Harry Potter book bought for 25p at boot sale sells for £28k on Bargain Hunt

Lifestyle

The Masked Singer's Unicorn

Is John Barrowman on The Masked Singer? viewers convinced he's The Unicorn

Trending on Heart

The woman unveiled her shocking tattoo on social media

'Evil stepmum' brags about Lion King tattoo that represents her partner's kids as drooling hyenas

Lifestyle

Winnie's Instagram page may only have 27 posts, but it has already bought in a massive following of 305,000 people

Puppy with 'Disney character eyes' goes viral as people swoon over her long lashes

Lifestyle

New data provided by car company Peter Vardy has revealed the areas that have the lowest pass rate in the UK

These are the worst places in the UK to take your driving test

Lifestyle

KFC

KFC apologises for 'sexist advert showing boys staring at woman's chest
Winter has been saved!

Amazon is selling a hot water bottle for your feet for only £15.99, and it's perfect for people that are always cold

Lifestyle