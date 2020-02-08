The Masked Singer's Fox and Monster's identities revealed in semi-final double elimination

8 February 2020, 20:29 | Updated: 8 February 2020, 20:37

Two more celebrities have been unmasked
Two more celebrities have been unmasked. Picture: ITV

The identities of Fox and Monster were finally revealed on The Masked Singer's semi-final tonight.

The Masked Singer returned for its semi-final tonight, and two more celebrities have been unveiled.

After failing to win enough votes from the audience, Denise Van Outen was revealed as The Fox - with Davina McCall guessing her identity correctly.

Denise Van Outen was The Fox on The Masked Singer
Denise Van Outen was The Fox on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Read more: Coronation Street fans in shock as Ken Barlow quits the cobbles after 60 years

Next up, it was Monster whose identity was revealed - and it was US singer CeeLo Green behind the mask, which many of the judges had previously guessed.

CeeLo Green was Monster on The Masked Singer
CeeLo Green was Monster on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

The final episode of the series will be aired next Saturday, but the huge success of the ITV show has meant that it has already been commissioned for a second.

It was recently reported that show bosses are keen to sign up the same judging panel - Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong - for series two.

Read more: Friends reunion confirmed after fifteen years for an hour-long special

A source told The Sun: “Producers loved the chemistry between the talent. They want to recreate it on the next series and are planning to secure them with new contracts.

Two celebrities were unveiled on tonight's Masked Singer
Two celebrities were unveiled on tonight's Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

“The feeling is reciprocated by the judges, who are all delighted and pleasantly surprised by the positive reception from viewers.

They are already starting to think about unlikely singers they can unearth to perform in the spectacular costumes.”

NOW READ:

Kristen Bell begs for fellow parents' help after daughter Delta, 5, washes her hair with Vaseline

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Linda gets drunk on the boat party in EastEnders

EastEnders boat party spoilers: First look as Linda Carter destroys her family during deadly 35th anniversary
The glamour model sported a more natural look back in 2013.

Love Island model Molly Smith looks unrecognisable in natural throwback snaps
The monster's identity is still under wraps

Who is The Masked Singer's Monster? Theories and odds on the contestant
ITV viewers think they know who the Hedgehog is

Who is Hedgehog? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
The Masked Singer viewers think The Fox is Denise Van Outen

Who is the Fox? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

Trending on Heart

The clever dog can fit half a dozen balls into his slobbery mouth.

Golden Retriever Finley breaks world record for most tennis balls in a dog's mouth

Lifestyle

Who is The Masked Singer's Queen Bee?

Who is Queen Bee? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
Everything we know about the Octopus

Who is the Octopus? Theories and guesses on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
judging panel return for a second series?

Will there be another series of The Masked Singer UK?

xx

When is the final of The Masked Singer UK?