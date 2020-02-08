The Masked Singer's Fox and Monster's identities revealed in semi-final double elimination

Two more celebrities have been unmasked. Picture: ITV

The identities of Fox and Monster were finally revealed on The Masked Singer's semi-final tonight.

The Masked Singer returned for its semi-final tonight, and two more celebrities have been unveiled.

After failing to win enough votes from the audience, Denise Van Outen was revealed as The Fox - with Davina McCall guessing her identity correctly.

Denise Van Outen was The Fox on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Next up, it was Monster whose identity was revealed - and it was US singer CeeLo Green behind the mask, which many of the judges had previously guessed.

CeeLo Green was Monster on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

The final episode of the series will be aired next Saturday, but the huge success of the ITV show has meant that it has already been commissioned for a second.

It was recently reported that show bosses are keen to sign up the same judging panel - Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong - for series two.

A source told The Sun: “Producers loved the chemistry between the talent. They want to recreate it on the next series and are planning to secure them with new contracts.

Two celebrities were unveiled on tonight's Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

“The feeling is reciprocated by the judges, who are all delighted and pleasantly surprised by the positive reception from viewers.

They are already starting to think about unlikely singers they can unearth to perform in the spectacular costumes.”

