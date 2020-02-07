Breaking News

Friends reunion confirmed after fifteen years for an hour-long special

Fans are incredibly excited by the news. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The popular 90s sitcom will return and all six main characters are back.

The most exciting news has just been announced as Friends will FINALLY reunite with all six of the characters reuniting for a special episode.

It's been over fifteen years since the last episode of the American sitcom aired, and we can't wait to see Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler and Phoebe together again.

Friends will reunite for one-off special. Picture: Instagram

And to celebrate 25 years since the iconic series launched, the six stars will reportedly appear in the hour-long special to help launch the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

It's thought that Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc are each pocketing a cool between 3-4million each by Warner Brothers.

According to Deadline, the decision for this show was finally confirmed after the negotiations fell through last year over their wages.

The one-off hour long episode will help launch HBO Max but the episode's format is still unclear.