Breaking News

Friends reunion confirmed after fifteen years for an hour-long special

7 February 2020, 17:58 | Updated: 7 February 2020, 18:06

Fans are incredibly excited by the news
Fans are incredibly excited by the news. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The popular 90s sitcom will return and all six main characters are back.

The most exciting news has just been announced as Friends will FINALLY reunite with all six of the characters reuniting for a special episode.

It's been over fifteen years since the last episode of the American sitcom aired, and we can't wait to see Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler and Phoebe together again.

READ MORE: Matthew Perry drops huge hint about Friends reunion

Friends will reunite for one-off special
Friends will reunite for one-off special. Picture: Instagram

And to celebrate 25 years since the iconic series launched, the six stars will reportedly appear in the hour-long special to help launch the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

It's thought that Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc are each pocketing a cool between 3-4million each by Warner Brothers.

According to Deadline, the decision for this show was finally confirmed after the negotiations fell through last year over their wages.

The one-off hour long episode will help launch HBO Max but the episode's format is still unclear.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How much is rapper Sean Paul worth as he enters the Love Island villa?

Sean Paul net worth: How much is the rapper worth as he enters the Love Island villa?
The ITV show isn't as popular as it once was

The X Factor will not return this year as Simon Cowell decides to 'rest the series'
Molly currently has 32.1k followers

Who is new Love Islander Molly Smith? Stunning Manchester model coupled up with Callum Jones
Who is The Masked Singer's Queen Bee?

Who is Queen Bee? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
The Masked Singer viewers think The Fox is Denise Van Outen

Who is the Fox? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

Trending on Heart

The mum has asked Reddit for advice on the incident (stock images)

Woman slammed for demanding her friend breastfeed her newborn baby

Lifestyle

The best Valentine's underwear to treat yourself to this Valentine's Day

The best underwear sets to treat yourself to this Valentine's Day

Fashion

ITV viewers think they know who the Hedgehog is

Who is Hedgehog? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
Everything we know about the Octopus

Who is the Octopus? Theories and guesses on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
Callum is coupled up with Shaughna on Love Island

Who is Callum Jones? Winter Love Island star's age, background and Instagram name