Kristen Bell begs for fellow parents' help after daughter Delta, 5, washes her hair with Vaseline

By Alice Dear

Frozen actress Kristen Bell was left confused of what to do when her daughter revealed what she'd done.

Kristen Bell, 39, was in a sticky situation this week after her five-year-old daughter, Delta, washed her hair with Vaseline.

The actress, who has been married to Dax Shepard since 2013, took to her Instagram story to ask for fellow parents' help following the incident.

She said: "My daughter just washed her hair with Vaseline, and now I can't get it out."

Kristen Bell was left asking for answers after her daughter washed her hair with Vaseline. Picture: Instagram/Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell tried to wash her daughter's hair three times with no success. Picture: Instagram/Kristen Bell

The star continued: "Has this happened to anyone? Does anyone have any tips on how to get it out?"

Kristen – who is mum to Delta and six-year-old Lincoln – showed her daughter's hair on Instagram, revealing she'd washed it three times, but was having no progress.

She eventually found success by using dish soap. Picture: Instagram/Kristen Bell

Eventually, some fans suggested using dish soap to get the Vaseline out.

Kristen said: "Ok the consensus was dish soap so I appreciate that, I'm very grateful for you guys, because I don't know what I'm doing."

Following this, Kristen posed with a bottle of dish soap with the caption "situation handled!".

