Kristen Bell begs for fellow parents' help after daughter Delta, 5, washes her hair with Vaseline

6 February 2020, 15:07

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Frozen actress Kristen Bell was left confused of what to do when her daughter revealed what she'd done.

Kristen Bell, 39, was in a sticky situation this week after her five-year-old daughter, Delta, washed her hair with Vaseline.

The actress, who has been married to Dax Shepard since 2013, took to her Instagram story to ask for fellow parents' help following the incident.

READ MORE: Finland to offer fathers seven month paternity leave under new laws, the same length as maternity

She said: "My daughter just washed her hair with Vaseline, and now I can't get it out."

Kristen Bell was left asking for answers after her daughter washed her hair with Vaseline
Kristen Bell was left asking for answers after her daughter washed her hair with Vaseline. Picture: Instagram/Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell tried to wash her daughter's hair three times with no success
Kristen Bell tried to wash her daughter's hair three times with no success. Picture: Instagram/Kristen Bell

The star continued: "Has this happened to anyone? Does anyone have any tips on how to get it out?"

Kristen – who is mum to Delta and six-year-old Lincoln – showed her daughter's hair on Instagram, revealing she'd washed it three times, but was having no progress.

She eventually found success by using dish soap
She eventually found success by using dish soap. Picture: Instagram/Kristen Bell

Eventually, some fans suggested using dish soap to get the Vaseline out.

Kristen said: "Ok the consensus was dish soap so I appreciate that, I'm very grateful for you guys, because I don't know what I'm doing."

Following this, Kristen posed with a bottle of dish soap with the caption "situation handled!".

READ MORE: Mum splits opinion after revealing she baths her toddler in Dettol because she 'loves the smell'

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Michelle McManus recently announced the birth of her son

Michelle McManus shares difficulty of challenging pregnancy due to diabetes following birth of son Harry
Lyndon Ogbourne has welcomed a baby boy

Emmerdale's Lyndon Ogbourne welcomes newborn son with wife Marina as he shares adorable photos

TV & Movies

Ruth Langsford reveals secret hair extensions as she opens up on thinning locks due to menopause

Ruth Langsford reveals secret hair extensions as she opens up on thinning locks due to menopause
This Morning descends into chaos as an alpaca spits in Phillip Schofield's face, sending Holly Willoughby meltdown

This Morning descends into chaos as an alpaca spits in Phillip Schofield's face, sending Holly Willoughby into meltdown

This Morning

The actor is father to Oscar-winner Michael Douglas

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies age 103 and son Michael leaves emotional tribute

Trending on Heart

We share some of the best bottles to give as a present this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2020: Gin, rum, vodka and other spirits perfect for thoughtful gifts

Food & Health

Heavy snow is forecast in the UK

UK weather: Britain to be hit by heavy snow as Met Office issues ‘severe’ warning ahead of Storm Ciara

Lifestyle

PETA has called for people to stop calling animals 'pets'

Animal rights group PETA want people to stop calling animals 'pets' because it’s 'derogatory’

Lifestyle

Victoria unveiled her new serum on Instagram

Victoria Beckham's £180 serum is almost identical to £10 Nivea product

Beauty

Here's what to do with your other half in London

Valentine’s Day ideas in London: Most romantic things to do during a trip to the capital with your other half

Events

The fireman has issued a warning (stock images)

Fireman issues a stark warning to parents about not leaving kids' bedroom doors open at night

Lifestyle