Mum splits opinion after revealing she baths her toddler in Dettol because she 'loves the smell'

The anonymous woman reached out to other parents online. Picture: Getty / Dettol

The parent caused controversy online after admitting she poured disinfectant into her daughter's tubs.

A mum has divided opinion online after revealing she baths her three-year-old daughter in Dettol.

The woman explained she introduced her baby girl to the antibacterial agent because she "loves the smell".

But when she took to Netmums to ask other parents if washing her toddler with disinfectant was "weird", she was hit with a barrage of mixed comments.

She wrote online: "My partner thought I was weird when I said I loved Dettol baths! He's never heard of it or had one! Anyone else?

"I am now giving my 3-year-old her first Dettol bath and soon I will be. Can't wait! Lol love the smell!"

The woman admitted she 'loves the smell' and often bathes her toddler in disinfectant. Picture: Getty

A string of fellow parents were quick to agree with the forum user, confessing they had also poured the popular cleaning formula into their children's baths.

Commenting on the controversial thread, one wrote: "You're not the only one lol, I loooove them! Smell so clean and hygienic!"

"I haven't for ages but I especially did when I was pregnant. I love the smell of it. Should have put Dettol in my bath now," added another.

"I saw that too! Well yes I wouldn't religiously bathe them everyday or week in it just so they were 'cleaner' I just love the smell. Oh don't worry about my daughters immune system she loves playing outside and digging in mud with her hands and finding worms and snails lol," said a third.

While a fourth said: "I do this with my youngest son and he loves the smell of his special baths."

The brand's reassured parents it's perfectly safe to use in the bath – as long as it's diluted. Picture: Dettol

However, not all parents approved of the use of Dettol on children, with many claiming little ones need to build up their immune systems so they can battle allergies and bugs naturally.

“Dettol in the bath, goodness no wonder there are now so many allergies around when people think they need to bathe in disinfectant. Yuck,” criticised one.

A second said: “Dettol baths are a terrible idea! We have bacteria on our bodies for a reason!”

“I thought this was a step too far…children are meant to get dirty to build up their immune system,” wrote a third.

Despite the criticism online, doctors have reassured parents it's perfectly safe to soak in the antibacterial agent - as long as it's diluted.

Pathologist at the National Health Laboratory Service, Dr Louw, explained on Dettol's website: "Using a Disinfectant Liquid as part of your daily hygiene routine is important.

“When skin is clean and moisturised, it improves overall hygiene”.

The brand added: "Dettol Disinfectant Liquid has added Aloe Vera, which is gentle on skin and kills 100 illness causing germs when diluted in bath water."