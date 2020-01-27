Parents are raving about Aldi's £14.99 adult and child toilet seat, perfect for toilet training

27 January 2020, 14:36 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 14:45

Mums, Dads and grandparents have been raving about the genius product
Mums, Dads and grandparents have been raving about the genius product. Picture: Aldi/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This handy device is about to make toilet training your little ones so much easier.

Parents have been left delighted by Aldi's latest parenting product.

The Family Toilet Seat, online and in stores for only £14.99, is a simple device which allows you to change the seat from adult size to child size.

READ MORE: Mum reveals 'genius' way she uses Amazon Alexa to help potty train her son

Mums, Dads and grandparents have been raving about the genius product, saying it's perfect for when you are toilet training your little ones.

This handy device is about to make toilet training your little ones so much easier
This handy device is about to make toilet training your little ones so much easier. Picture: Aldi

One happy shopper wrote on the reviews section: "Bought this seat for my daughter's ground floor cloakroom to assist with her three year old daughter's toilet training.

"She was so impressed with the versatility of the seat that she bought another for the upstairs bathroom & recommended it to her friend with a child who is also going through the toilet training stage. A very successful purchase."

Another added: "I love this toilet seat. My daughter now refuses to use her potty because she finds it so comfy and she's not scared she's going to fall in!

The Family Toilet Seat, online and in stores for only £14.99, is a simple device which allows you to change the seat from adult size to child size
The Family Toilet Seat, online and in stores for only £14.99, is a simple device which allows you to change the seat from adult size to child size. Picture: Aldi

"It's easy to install and easy to clean. When we no longer need the child seat it's quick and simple to detach it."

A third happy parent also said on the website that it was "sturdy" and that is was "no more expense than purchasing a separate trainer seat or storing one."

READ MORE: Wetherspoons ban parents from having more than two alcoholic drinks if they're with kids

