Mum reveals genius babygrow hack that stops clothes getting messy during nappy change

A mum has shared her baby changing hack. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

One mum's clever baby changing hack has gone viral.

When it comes to changing a baby, things can get very messy very quickly.

But one mum has now revealed how she successfully avoids chaos when it comes to cleaning up her little one’s nappy.

Taking to Facebook group ‘The Parent Pack’, a member called Katie shared a photo of a baby with their body suit unusually fastened.

In the snap, the poppers on a baby grow can be seen clasped temporarily over the tot’s shoulder, rather than around their nappy area, to avoid any clothes falling into the toilet.

She wrote: "Why didn't I think of this?!

A mum has revealed she fastens her baby's onesie at the shoulder. Picture: Getty Images

"Using the popper over the shoulder to stop the vest and other clothes from falling into the toilet! Genius."

The mum added: "All those times squatting down with them holding their clothes up... no more."

Fellow parents were amazed by the tip, with plenty branding the hack “genius".

"Literally wish I knew that today... Game changer, now constantly changing their nappy standing up,” said one parent.

Another added: "I've done this for years when looking after children in a nursery and while being a nanny."

However, other users were confused by the hack, as another asked: "Why would they be in poppered vests when potty training though? Does that not defeat the object?"

And another suggested: "Or buy normal vests without the poppers when potty training as the wee one would be out of nappies anyhow would they not?".

Meanwhile, parents have been left delighted by another toilet training hack as Aldi is selling a ‘Family Toilet Seat’.

This toilet seat is perfect for children. Picture: Aldi

The parenting product - which is sold online and in stores for only £14.99 - is a simple device which allows you to change the seat from adult size to child size.

One happy shopper wrote on the reviews section: "Bought this seat for my daughter's ground floor cloakroom to assist with her three year old daughter's toilet training.

"She was so impressed with the versatility of the seat that she bought another for the upstairs bathroom & recommended it to her friend with a child who is also going through the toilet training stage. A very successful purchase."