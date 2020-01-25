'Evil stepmum' brags about Lion King tattoo that represents her partner's kids as drooling hyenas

The woman unveiled her shocking tattoo on social media. Picture: Disney Shaming and Cringeposting Facebook Group

The elaborate tattoo was shared in a Disney shaming group, and people were disgusted.

People have been in uproar after 'an evil stepmother' showed a giant tattoo up one side of her body with a scene from The Lion King showing her son as baby Simba while her three step-children as hyenas.

The shocking body art was shared to Disney Shaming and Cringeposting group on Facebook and many couldn't believe what they were seeing.

The body art that shames her stepchildren covers one side of her torso. Picture: Disney Shaming and Cringeposting Facebook Group

The elaborate artwork forever stamped on her body shows the famous scene from The Lion King where Rafiki presents baby Simba to the animal kingdom in front of his proud parents, but below are three hyenas pulling silly faces, and above it is written 'remember who you are'.

Many people were in shock with one posting: "Sounds like you hate your step kids but ok".

Another said: "It seems a little messed up unless I understood wrong".

One simply said: "That's actually just... not nice".

Hyenas have been given a bad name in society with the animals being associated with them being scavengers, opportunists and immoral. Meanwhile in the film, Simba is seen as cute and adorable and can do no wrong.