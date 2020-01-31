Mum who starved as a child is lunchbox shamed by other parents for 'over-feeding' her kids

31 January 2020, 17:43

The lunchboxes have been slammed by parents
The lunchboxes have been slammed by parents. Picture: Getty

The Australian mum explained she often went without as a child.

A mum had revealed her upset after she was criticised by other parents over the lunchboxes she gives her children.

The anonymous woman is from Australia, and has four children, who she feeds well with colourful lunchboxes every day.

She posted on Facebook, stating that her kids are not overweight and they don't waste their food, and that the main reason behind her making sure they have enough is because she was sometimes starved as a youngster.

This pictured was shared by the mum on her Facebook
This pictured was shared by the mum on her Facebook. Picture: Facebook

She wrote: “Clearly some have their knickers in a twist...

"There is variety because even if your child enjoys eating the same food everyday, mine don't and honestly, neither do I.

“There really is not a lot of food there. It is because of the variety of foods that people must be confused.

"This is for four children in total.

"They eat one sandwich, grapes and blueberries, 12 pretzels, one slice of cake, five crackers with five slices of cheese, a packet of crisps and sometimes, a slice of watermelon."

Explaining why she feeds them this, the mum said: “I was lucky to get even three food items. 

She says her children are happy and not overweight or wasteful
She says her children are happy and not overweight or wasteful. Picture: Getty

“I do this to ensure they don't get hungry. If they have leftovers they will eat them when they get home instead of an afternoon snack.”

She said that the school headteacher had even commented on the lunches, adding: “He asked me if the kids had any room in their bags after putting in their ‘three lunchbox lunches.’ 

“Yeah, we managed to fit a drink bottle and a hat as well.”

Some mums were still surprised at the amount that the mum-of-four packs for her kids’ dinners. 

One wrote: “My kids wouldn't eat all that in a week.”

Another added: “The lunchbox with the sandwiches is about as much as I have ever packed... a sandwich, a piece of fruit and two other small snack items (maybe a muffin or some cheese and crackers) is the max I've done!"

What do you think of the lunchboxes? Does she feed them too much or is there nothing wrong with it?

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A mum has shared her baby changing hack

Mum reveals genius babygrow hack that stops clothes getting messy during nappy change
The brush will transform mornings

Mum raves about bargain £7 hairbrush from eBay that prevents detangling tantrums
Mums, Dads and grandparents have been raving about the genius product

Parents are raving about Aldi's £14.99 adult and child toilet seat, perfect for toilet training
The woman unveiled her shocking tattoo on social media

'Evil stepmum' brags about Lion King tattoo that represents her partner's kids as drooling hyenas
Inside the new Legoland waterpark

First look inside new Legoland Water Park opening this year with Pirate Bay and Lego rafts

Trending on Heart

Imelda has been confirmed to replace Olivia Colman

Neflix's The Crown will end after fifth series as Imelda Staunton is confirmed to play The Queen

TV & Movies

Connor has said Mike is desperate to stay in the villa

Love Island’s Connor Durman says Mike Boateng is ‘just trying to stay in the villa’ after he made a move on Sophie Piper

TV & Movies

Hamish has spoken out about the drama for the first time

Dancing on Ice's Hamish Gaman says he's 'not okay' as he breaks silence following Caprice 'bullying' scandal

Dancing On Ice 2020

The mum from Plymouth has claimed that Valentine's Day isn't for children

Furious mum blasts 'weird' parents who buy their children Valentine's cards
Connor Durman opened up about Sophie Piper

Love Island's Connor Durman won't give up hope of Sophie Piper romance - and can't wait to meet her family

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer's Queen Bee?

Who is Queen Bee? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies