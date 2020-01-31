Mum who starved as a child is lunchbox shamed by other parents for 'over-feeding' her kids

The lunchboxes have been slammed by parents. Picture: Getty

The Australian mum explained she often went without as a child.

A mum had revealed her upset after she was criticised by other parents over the lunchboxes she gives her children.

The anonymous woman is from Australia, and has four children, who she feeds well with colourful lunchboxes every day.

She posted on Facebook, stating that her kids are not overweight and they don't waste their food, and that the main reason behind her making sure they have enough is because she was sometimes starved as a youngster.

This pictured was shared by the mum on her Facebook. Picture: Facebook

She wrote: “Clearly some have their knickers in a twist...

"There is variety because even if your child enjoys eating the same food everyday, mine don't and honestly, neither do I.

“There really is not a lot of food there. It is because of the variety of foods that people must be confused.

"This is for four children in total.

"They eat one sandwich, grapes and blueberries, 12 pretzels, one slice of cake, five crackers with five slices of cheese, a packet of crisps and sometimes, a slice of watermelon."

Explaining why she feeds them this, the mum said: “I was lucky to get even three food items.

She says her children are happy and not overweight or wasteful. Picture: Getty

“I do this to ensure they don't get hungry. If they have leftovers they will eat them when they get home instead of an afternoon snack.”

She said that the school headteacher had even commented on the lunches, adding: “He asked me if the kids had any room in their bags after putting in their ‘three lunchbox lunches.’

“Yeah, we managed to fit a drink bottle and a hat as well.”

Some mums were still surprised at the amount that the mum-of-four packs for her kids’ dinners.

One wrote: “My kids wouldn't eat all that in a week.”

Another added: “The lunchbox with the sandwiches is about as much as I have ever packed... a sandwich, a piece of fruit and two other small snack items (maybe a muffin or some cheese and crackers) is the max I've done!"

What do you think of the lunchboxes? Does she feed them too much or is there nothing wrong with it?