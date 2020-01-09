Davina McCall teases shock Masked Singer twist as she says celebrities ‘put on accents’

Davina McCall has revealed secrets behind the Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Davina McCall has said the Masked Singer celebrities are going to extreme lengths to protect their identities.

The Masked Singer has taken the UK by storm following its incredible launch on Saturday.

The show - which originated in South Korea - is a guessing game which sees a bunch of celebrities perform iconic songs while dressed head-to-toe in a giant costume.

It’s then the job of the studio audience and panel of judges - featuring Davina McCall, Jonathon Ross, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong - to speculate who could be under the mask based on a series of clues.

And ahead of this week’s episode, now presenter Davina has said that viewers are in for a shock.

Davina McCall teased The Masked Singer viewers are in for a shock. Picture: ITV

During an interview on This Morning, the 52-year-old told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that at least on of the celebs is disguising themselves even more by ‘putting on an accent’.

She also said another ‘is holding back’ when it comes to their 'incredible' singing voice.

Davina went on to say only six people on the whole set knew who the celebrities were while they were filming.

"The costume department makes sure every single part of their body is covered," she explained.

“Only six people on the whole set knew, the floor management didn’t, the camera men didn’t.”

Opening up about how producers managed to keep their identities secret, she explained that everyone arrived in blacked out cars and were swiftly taken to their dressing rooms.

Davina said: “My car wasn’t allowed to go past a certain point, and I wasn’t allowed to go past a point.

“When the celebrities wanted to go out to get a coffee or something, they had an advisor saying ‘don’t talk to me’ on their sweatshirt.”

Following Sunday’s instalment, viewers at home have been dying to find out who is behind costumes such as ‘The Tree’ and a ‘Chameleon’.

So far, I’m A Celeb’s Declan Donnelly, football star David Beckham and Heart’s very own Ashley Roberts have all been rumoured.

When Phillip, 57, asked about the flirting with was seemingly going on between Davina’s fellow judge Rita Ora and ‘The Chameleon’, Davina added: “The Chameleon was single, but when the mask came off, the chemistry was not there…”

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on ITV on Saturday (11th January).