Who is Duck on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and evidence revealed...

The Masked Singer: Who is Duck? All the theories about the contestant.

The Masked Singer is hands-down one of the craziest and best TV shows of the last few years, and the mystery celebrities are back for a second week.

The format of the show is simple - the celebs perform week-on-week to judges Davina McCall, Ken Jeong, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora, who vote two off each week alongside the live studio audience.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans think David Beckham is among secret celebs performing

But there's a catch - the viewers, judges and audience have no idea who the celeb is until they're voted off, as they perform wearing an elaborate costume and mask.

One of the mystery celebs is Duck. Here is everything we know about their potential identity.

I never knew how much I needed to see a giant duck singing “like a virgin” until now 😂😂😂😂 #MaskedSinger — Laura Adams (@Laura_Adams92) January 4, 2020

Who is Masked Singer contestant 'Duck'?

Who is The Duck? Picture: ITV

We know that Duck is a woman, and in her VT she said that she is shy, a track and field runner, and a bit of a 'softie'.

The most popular guesses so far have been Denise Richards and Kelly Holmes.

Well, I can’t help myself, I don’t like myself, but I DO want to know who’s in that duck costume #MaskedSinger — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) January 4, 2020

Which celebrities have been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Last week, the first two celebrities were unmasked after being voted off the show.

On Saturday, it was Patsy Palmer, who was revealed as Butterfly after singing a rendition of You Got The Love by Florence And The Machine.

Patsy Palmer was revealed as The Butterfly was revealed as Patsy Palmer. Picture: ITV

The next celeb to be unmasked was former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, who performed Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles while dressed as a Pharaoh on Sunday night.

The Labour politician, who served under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, said: "I didn’t tell my kids, only my wife as we were sworn to silence. I texted my children [Emma, Jamie and Oliver] on Sunday saying they had to watch.

"My mother-in-law asked me whether I was in the audience."

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7PM on Saturday.

Two celebrities are revealed each week on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who are the rest of the Masked Singer contestants?

The remaining contestants are as follows:

1) Octopus

2) Fox

3) Hedgehog

4) Unicorn

5) Tree

6) Monster

7) Daisy

8) Chameleon

9) Queen Bee

Who presents The Masked Singer UK?

Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer.