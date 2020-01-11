Who is Duck on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and evidence revealed...

11 January 2020, 19:33

The Masked Singer: Who is Duck? All the theories about the contestant.

The Masked Singer is hands-down one of the craziest and best TV shows of the last few years, and the mystery celebrities are back for a second week.

The format of the show is simple - the celebs perform week-on-week to judges Davina McCall, Ken Jeong, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora, who vote two off each week alongside the live studio audience.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans think David Beckham is among secret celebs performing

But there's a catch - the viewers, judges and audience have no idea who the celeb is until they're voted off, as they perform wearing an elaborate costume and mask.

One of the mystery celebs is Duck. Here is everything we know about their potential identity.

Who is Masked Singer contestant 'Duck'?

Who is The Duck?
Who is The Duck? Picture: ITV

We know that Duck is a woman, and in her VT she said that she is shy, a track and field runner, and a bit of a 'softie'.

The most popular guesses so far have been Denise Richards and Kelly Holmes.

Which celebrities have been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Last week, the first two celebrities were unmasked after being voted off the show.

On Saturday, it was Patsy Palmer, who was revealed as Butterfly after singing a rendition of You Got The Love by Florence And The Machine.

Patsy Palmer was revealed as The Butterfly was revealed as Patsy Palmer
Patsy Palmer was revealed as The Butterfly was revealed as Patsy Palmer. Picture: ITV

The next celeb to be unmasked was former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, who performed Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles while dressed as a Pharaoh on Sunday night.

The Labour politician, who served under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, said: "I didn’t tell my kids, only my wife as we were sworn to silence. I texted my children [Emma, Jamie and Oliver] on Sunday saying they had to watch.

"My mother-in-law asked me whether I was in the audience."

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7PM on Saturday.

Two celebrities are revealed each week on The Masked Singer
Two celebrities are revealed each week on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who are the rest of the Masked Singer contestants?

The remaining contestants are as follows:

1) Octopus

2) Fox

3) Hedgehog

4) Unicorn

5) Tree

6) Monster

7) Daisy

8) Chameleon

9) Queen Bee

Who presents The Masked Singer UK?

Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer's Daisy? Everything we know so far...

Who is Daisy? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
Who is The Masked Singer's Queen Bee?

Who is Queen Bee? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
The Masked Singer's Unicorn

Is John Barrowman on The Masked Singer? viewers convinced he's The Unicorn
The Masked Singer viewers think The Fox is Denise Van Outen

Who is the Fox? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
Everything we know about the Octopus

Who is the Octopus? Theories and guesses on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

Trending on Heart

ITV viewers think they know who the Hedgehog is

Who is Hedgehog? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
Fans have been guessing who the Chameleon is

Who is Chameleon? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant
New Cadbury easter tins filled with Mini Eggs or Creme Eggs

Cadbury's are releasing huge tins of Creme Egg and Mini Eggs in time for Easter

Food & Health

Sheeran is among the top wedding songs for 2019

The most popular wedding songs of 2019 included tear-jerkers from Ed Sheeran and The Greatest Showman

Weddings

The bride tied her one-month-old to her dress

Bride makes shocking entrance to wedding... with baby tied to the back of her dress

Weddings