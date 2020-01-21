Dancing On Ice’s Caprice Bourret finished 'toxic' partnership with Hamish because he 'pushed her too hard'

Caprice reportedly felt 'pushed too hard' by Hamish. Picture: PA Images/ITV

It was reported that Caprice and Hamish parted ways after they ‘had a big row’, but ITV has since refuted the claims.

It’s only been on for a few weeks, but Dancing On Ice was hit by drama over the weekend when it was revealed Caprice Bourret had ‘parted ways’ with her professional partner Hamish Gaman.

Sunday’s show started with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealing the pair wouldn't be performing together.

ITV then added: "Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

But while no explanation was given as to what happened between the former pairing, now it’s been reported that 48-year-old Caprice felt ‘pushed too hard’ by Hamish.

Caprice and Hamish 'parted ways' after dancing together for weeks. Picture: PA Images

A source told The Sun: “Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious at the start but as time went on they became more strained.

“She felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to struggle.

“She felt he could have been more patient and they ended up having a big row.”

The insider continued that the partnership “became completely unworkable”, before adding: “It was getting toxic so stopping the partnership was best for everyone.”

An ITV spokesperson has since denied the comments, telling us: "Details are untrue and speak unfairly to both of their characters."

While Hamish, 36, won’t be skating with Caprice again, she will be back on the ice next week with a new partner.

An ITV statement confirmed: “We’re pleased to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training and very much working towards returning to the show on Sunday night.”

It’s thought that she will now be paired up with professional skater Oscar Peter.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Caprice’s reps for further comment.