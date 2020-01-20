Exclusive

Maura Higgins reveals celebs have a say in their Dancing on Ice songs as she changes hers halfway through training

The reality TV star has opened up about her rigorous training routine and whether or not the stars get to

By Mared Parry

Maura Higgins is doing amazingly on Dancing on Ice, scoring 25 last night on the ITV show, an improvement from her performance the week before.

The stunning 29-year-old is partnered with Alexander Demetriou on the show and they skated to One Night Only from Dreamgirls.

The star revealed some secrets about what goes on behind the scenes. Picture: ITV/Heart

However, that wasn't always Maura's choice of song, as she revealed while speaking exclusively to Heart that she changed the music she was skating to, as it "wasn't very me".

The former Love Islander revealed: "They changed my song, I was meant to be doing My Fair Lady but I changed it because I wasn’t happy with it.

"It was very not me'."

We spoke to the star on Wednesday, halfway through her week of rehearsals and she explained that she'd decided to scrap the song for a new one, making things tougher for herself.

Sunday night's routine was full of glitz, glamour and sass, very different to what it would've been in Maura had skated to I Could Have Danced All Night from the musical My Fair Lady.

When asked if she has a say in what she skates to, the Irish star said: "You do have a little bit yes, and then some weeks we get a choice, it’s good!"

However, when it comes to choreography, she laughed at the suggestion she'd have anything to do with it as she "wouldn't have a clue".

This year's series has a new judge, John Barrowman, after resident Mr Nasty, Jason Gardiner quit the show.

When asked about whether or not she's glad he isn't on the panel anymore, Maura quipped: "I am and I am not, because I feel like I would’ve given him a lot of stick.

"It would've been a bit of banter, but he is very savage isn't he!"

You can watch Maura on Dancing on Ice this Sunday at 6pm on ITV.