Dancing On Ice: What happened to Caprice Bourret? Viewers demand answers as she 'parts ways' with professional Hamish Gaman

19 January 2020, 18:42

Viewers demand answers as she 'parts way' with professional Hamish Gaman. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Caprice Bourret was absent from this week's Dancing On Ice as it was announced she had "parted ways" with Hamish.

Dancing On Ice viewers have been left confused and demanding answers as model Caprice Bourret was a no-show for Sunday's live show.

People noticed Caprice wasn't in the opening number, and started to ask why the star wasn't included.

Following the opening number, ITV released a statement explaining that Caprice is still in the competition, but has parted ways with professional skater Hamish Gaman.

Caprice and Hamish have "parted ways"
Caprice and Hamish have "parted ways". Picture: ITV

The statement read: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways.

"As you saw in our opening number Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

As it stands, there has been no more information on the mysterious absence of Caprice.

More to follow.

