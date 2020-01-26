Love Island's Jack Fincham reveals he's become a dad months after Dani Dyer split

Jack Fincham proudly poses with baby Blossom. Picture: Instagram

By Beci Wood

Love Island star Jack Fincham has stunned fans by announcing he has become a dad to a baby girl.

The pen salesman, who won the 2018 series of Love Island with his now ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer, revealed the news on Instagram with a picture of him cradling Blossom.

Jack revealed that he is no longer in a relationship with the baby's mother but she is a "great friend" of his.

Initially he kept the mum's name a secret but she has now been revealed as NHS worker and long-time pal Casey Ranger.

Jack Fincham's baby daughter Blossom. Picture: Instagram

The pair had a whirlwind romance shortly after his split from Dani nine months ago.

Jack, 28, said: "Myself and Casey got together when we were both single.

"It was a whirlwind romance and shortly after had the amazing news that she was expecting which we were both over the moon about.

"It didn’t work out romantically for us, however as I’ve said previously we are still great friends and have been for around 10 years."

He admitted he and Casey were 'knackered' but 'loving every second of this adventure'.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer dated for almost a year . Picture: ITV

On Saturday he stunned fans with the baby announcement, writing: "I'm just a normal geeza [sic], who went on a TV show, which throws you straight into the public eye... which I will forever be grateful for.

"However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.

"This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

"I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout.

"Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

"I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020."

Jack's ex Dani congratulated Jack during a chat with Rylan Clark-Neal on his Radio 2 podcast yesterday when he asked if she wished Jack well.

The 24-year-old - who is now back with her ex boyfriend Sammy Kimmence - "100 per cent, congratulations. Everyone loves a baby."

Admitting she found out like everyone else through Instagram, she pressed "Listen, I wish them all the best. Congratulations."

Fellow Love Island contestants, including Eyal Booker, were among those who commented on the post which has received nearly 700k likes.

He said: "Whaaattt!!! Congratulations bro! Wishing you health & happiness. You're going to be the best dad."

Another co-star, Adam Collard, wrote: "Mate we love you, best guy ever and excited for this next chapter."

Laura Anderson, who Jack was great pals with on the ITV show, added: "Yaaaayyy! So beautiful. Well done to mum! Can't wait to meet her!"

Fincham entered Love Island as one of the initial contestants in 2018 and "coupled up" with Dani, daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, right at the start of the series.

They went on to win the show and the £50,000 prize, but split up after moving in together.

In March 2019 he said on Instagram: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me an Dani are not in a relationship anymore.

"We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness.

"We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren't meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life.

"That's all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in the public eye so I hope everyone is considerate and understands this. X."

Jack appeared on Celebs Go Dating last summer but his date said she thought he wasn't over his ex Dani during the feedback session which left the reality star fuming.