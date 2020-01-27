Meghan Markle's dad Thomas tells Prince Harry to 'man up and come see me' in shock GMB interview

27 January 2020, 09:55

Thomas Markle told GMB that his daughter is ‘embarrassing’ for quitting the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle’s dad has hit out at his daughter in a brutal Good Morning Britain interview.

Speaking to hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Thomas Markle revealed he is still desperate to meet Prince Harry and his grandson Archie.

The 75-year-old asked the Duke of Sussex to “man up” and meet him, as he spoke about how much he misses his relationship with Meghan.

Giving a direct plea to his daughter, he said: "I love you and let's sit down and work this out.

"This is ridiculous, we should get together."

Thomas Markle did an interview on GMB
Thomas Markle did an interview on GMB. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Harry, he added: "Man up and fly down to see me."

Read More: Thomas Markle says Meghan and Harry won't see him again 'until he's lowered into the ground'

Earlier in the interview, Thomas branded his daughter ‘embarrassing’ for her decision to leave the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping down as ‘senior members’ and giving up public funding to protect their family.

Read More: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue legal warning over new pictures of the Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie

Meghan and Harry have decided to leave the Royal Family
Meghan and Harry have decided to leave the Royal Family. Picture: Getty Images

After Piers, 54, asked what he thought about the couple moving to Canada, Thomas slammed: “As far as what they’ve decided to do to me is embarrassing.

“I think when they got married, they married into royalty and they knew what they were getting themselves into.”

He then added: “It just doesn’t work to be going to another country and then serving England. It’s never going to work. I am a little embarrassed for them and feeling very sorry for the Queen.”

When the topic of racism was brought up, Thomas said “there’s never been a problem with Meghan in terms of her race” , adding: “I think England is far more liberal than the US when it comes to races, I don’t think she is being bullied in anyway, or any shape because of racism.”

Meghan hasn’t spoken to her estranged father since the eve of her wedding in 2018, but the pair could come face-to-face as part of a court case, with Thomas stating he is willing to testify against her.

The Duchess of Sussex is seeking damages after extracts of a personal letter she wrote her father were published online.

