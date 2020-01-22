Thomas Markle says Meghan and Harry won't see him again 'until he's lowered into the ground'

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas has opened up about his daughter in a groundbreaking new documentary.

They’ve had a turbulent relationship over the past few years, but now Meghan Markle’s estranged dad has hit out at the royals in spectacular fashion.

Speaking to a special Channel 5 documentary, Thomas Markle said that the rift between them means his daughter and Prince Harry will never see him again.

The 75-year-old told the programme: “The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground.

“I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me.”

Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping down from Royal duties. Picture: PA Images

This comes after Meghan and Harry announced their plans to step down from their roles as “senior royals” so they can live in North America.

Accusing his daughter of ‘tossing away’ the opportunity she was given, Thomas continued: “Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away… it looks like she's tossing that away for money…

“Apparently $3 million and a 26-room home isn't enough for them… it is kind of embarrassing to me.”

In the extraordinary 90-minute documentary Thomas, a retired Hollywood lighting director, also accused his daughter and son-in-law of saying 'trashy things' about him.

He said: “The Royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, it's time to look after daddy.”

Thomas has not spoken to his daughter since she married Prince Harry and has also never met his grandson Archie, who was born in May last year.

Meghan lived with Thomas between the ages of 11 and 18, and the programme is said to discuss the father and daughter’s 'complicated' relationship and dramatic fallout in the lead up to her wedding.

Meanwhile, Harry spoke out at a charity dinner this week, saying he and his family had "no choice" but to step back from the Royal Family.

He said: "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible."