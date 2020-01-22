Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue legal warning over new pictures of the Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie

Meghan and Harry have issued a legal warning to paparazzi. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen to maintain some privacy while in Canada, and have released a legal warning to the paparazzi.

This week, new pictures of Meghan Markle hiking with baby Archie and her two dogs were published, showing the Duchess of Sussex looking happy and content.

However, the couple have now issued a legal warning to the paparazzi over using long-lens cameras.

Omid Scobie, a royal expert and correspondent, tweeted earlier today: "Fighting for what they believe in. The Sussexes have instructed UK-based lawyers to issue a legal warning over long-lens paparazzi photos taken of Duchess Meghan out in Canada yesterday."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking action after long-lens pictures of Meghan were published. Picture: PA

While the pictures first appeared as if Meghan was aware of the cameras, it now appears she was not as they were taken with a long-lens.

This legal warning comes just hours after Harry arrived in Canada to be reunited with his wife and baby Archie.

Harry remained in the UK for over a week while the royal family confirmed his and Meghan's future plans.

The couple have returned to Canada with their son, Archie. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, heading back to Canada just a day after the couple first announced they would be stepping down as senior royals.

Meghan is thought to have returned to the same place the couple had been staying over the Christmas break.

Harry recently broke his silence on the past two weeks of drama, after the Queen announced the couple would be stepping back from all royal duties and stop using their royal titles.

The couple have now stepped back from all royal duties, and will no longer use their royal titles. Picture: PA

Delivering a heartbreaking speech at a dinner party on Sunday evening hosted by The Caring Foundation, Harry told the crowd: "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change."

He also went on to tell them that he wanted them to hear the truth from him, and that it brings him "great sadness" it "has come to this".

