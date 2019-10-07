Meghan Markle 'could face dad Thomas in UK court' over release of private letter

7 October 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 7 October 2019, 11:38

Meghan hasn't seen her father Thomas for five years
Meghan hasn't seen her father Thomas for five years. Picture: Getty/ITV

Thomas Markle could travel to the UK to defend his decision to release the letter, according to reports

Meghan Markle could come face-to-face with her father Thomas Markle for the first time in five years in a UK court.

According to a report by The Mirror, Meghan's estranged father Thomas could defend his decision to release the letter in court - which is now at the centre of a legal battle - following his defence of doing so this weekend.

Thomas Markle leaked a private letter sent to him by Meghan to the press
Thomas Markle leaked a private letter sent to him by Meghan to the press. Picture: Getty

A source told the publication: "It is tragic how Tom didn’t come to Meghan’s wedding yet his first brush with anything royal could be in one of Her Majesty’s courts.

"Tom speaking out to defend his actions [over the letter] shows his intent, he is adamant he was justified."

The letter in question was sent to Thomas last year, and Meghan's friend at the time describe it as 'loving' to People magazine.

They said: "After the wedding, she wrote him a letter.

“She’s like, ‘Dad. I’m so heartbroken. I love you, I have one father. Please stop victimising me through the media so we can repair our relationship’."

Thomas, 75, yesterday spoke out about his decision to release the letter to the press, telling the Mail on Sunday: "I decided to release parts of the letter because of the article from Meghan's friends in People magazine.

"I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful. The letter didn't seem loving to me. I found it hurtful."

