Royal fans spot Prince George's adorable reaction to Aston Villa scoring at football game with William and Kate

Prince George celebrated Aston Villa's goal. Picture: Getty Images/Soccer AM

By Naomi Bartram

Prince George couldn’t contain his excitement yesterday when he attended an Aston Villa game with his parents.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took son George and daughter Charlotte on a family day out to Carrow Road football ground to support his team Aston Villa.

And it looks like George, six, has picked up his dad’s passion for the game as he was spotted punching the air with excitement as the Birmingham team scored their fourth goal against Norwich.

The school boy gave a huge grin before jumping out of his seat as the Duke of Cambridge could be seen putting his arm around his eldest son at what is thought to be their first match together.

Wearing a claret t-shirt in support of his team, George roared with happiness as Villa ended up winning 5-2.

Clips of George celebrating were soon shared online, with Kensington Royal even posting a video of the future King screaming and clapping his hands together with excitement in the stands.

Read More: How much does Princess Charlotte and Prince George's school cost per term and do tax payers fund their education?

Commenting on the sweet Instagram post, one fan wrote: “Super fan!!!!! Thank you for sharing his excitement!!! Pure joy!!!!”

Football legend Gary Lineker later Tweeted: “Think Prince George has caught the football bug early.”

Another said: “When the excitement gets too much for our Prince George”.

Read More: Princess Charlotte’s school fees are less than Prince George’s, and this is why

A third follower wrote: "It looks like Prince George is following in his father's footsteps when it comes to the claret and blues."

Prince William has been a supporter of Aston Villa for years and regularly attends matches at Villa Park.

When George was a toddler, William said he would ‘love’ to take his son along to a few games, but he would need to “pass it by the missus”.

Speaking back in 2015 - when George was just two - he said it would be ‘fantastic’ if his son followed in his football-mad footsteps, before joking "it'll probably end up being that Charlotte is the Villa fan".

And it looks like The Cambridge's will be attending more games in the furture as Villa manager Dean Smith joked the royals were his team’s lucky charm.

He told BBC’s Match of the Day: “I’ll be getting them tickets for every game now if they need tickets because, you know, we got the result today.

“I’ll even put a call in and see if I can get them on the team coach next game.”