Princess Charlotte’s school fees are less than Prince George’s, and this is why

6 September 2019, 15:43

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte followed in the footsteps of older brother Prince George this week as she joined Thomas’s Battersea reception class.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are obviously impressed with the education George has been receiving, as they are now sending their little Princess to the same school.

This week, the public were treated to some of the sweetest pictures ever of Charlotte, George, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the south London school for the first day.

The little royals looked so cute in their navy and red uniforms as they walked up to meet Helen Haslem, the head of Lower School.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are now at the same school in south London
Princess Charlotte and Prince George are now at the same school in south London. Picture: Kensington Palace

And while Charlotte and George looked excited for school to start, education this good does not come cheap, as you can imagine.

But, lucky for Kate and Wills, Charlotte’s fees are a little less than George’s.

Thomas’s Battersea School’s website explain that the fees for every child of the same family does vary – basically, the more children attending the school the more money you’ll save.

The school’s website says that the price for reception and year two are £6,429, while the second’s child’s fees are £6,305.

The more of the family's children that attend Thomas's Battersea, the cheaper the price
The more of the family's children that attend Thomas's Battersea, the cheaper the price. Picture: PA

That means the Cambridge family are saving a grand total of £124 – lucky them.

If the couple decide to send Prince Louis to the same school, his fees will only be around £5,790.

