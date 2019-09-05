Thrifty Kate Middleton looks glamorous in recycled Michael Kors dress for Princess Charlotte's first day of school

Kate Middleton did the school run in a Michael Kors dress as she dropped off Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

It’s a big day for Kate Middleton and Prince William, as they dropped their daughter Princess Charlotte at school for the first time.

The family took the four-year-old to Thomas's Battersea in London along with son Prince George, six.

Looking as amazing as ever, the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a red, white and blue long sleeved dress by Michael Kors, known as the 'Carnation dress'.

Kate has previously worn the dress when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rehearsal dinner all the way back in May 2018 and was pictured arriving at Windsor.

Cinched in at the waist with a black leather belt, the lightweight crepe midi-skirt has buttons on the front, while the delicate floral print is perfect for autumn.

Kate was wearing a stunning red dress. Picture: PA Images

The V neckline sits elegantly on the Duchess, while the gathered sleeves tighten around her wrists.

She finished the look with a pair of pointed black heels and chose to go bare when it comes to jewellery.

Kate, 37, was perfectly co-ordinating her two eldest children who are in their matching navy school uniform with red emblems on the jumpers.

Dressing up for the important occasion, Prince William chose a navy blazer paired with a blue shirt and smart trousers.

Kate's dress matched her children perfectly. Picture: PA Images

Princess Charlotte is starting reception today, joining Prince George who is beginning his third term at the private school.

A palace spokesperson previously confirmed: "Princess Charlotte, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, will attend her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday 5th September."

William and Kate reportedly pay £6,429-a-term for George as he is entering Year 2, but they will pay just over £100 less for Charlotte, as she is their second child.

It comes after Kate was forced to miss Prince George’s first day two years ago, as she was pregnant with Prince Louis and suffering from severe morning sickness also known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

Prince William took Prince George to school while Kate stayed at home.