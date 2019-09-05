Kate Middleton and Prince William drop Princess Charlotte off for first day at Thomas's Battersea School, as Prince George starts year two

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in her school uniform as she got ready for her first day at school. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte looked shy as she hid behind mum Kate Middleton, while Prince George looked ready to start year two.

Princess Charlotte was joined by mum and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as she arrived at Thomas's Battersea School for her first day of reception.

Prince George was also with the family, as he prepared to start year two at the same school.

The little royals looked adorable as they approached the school in their navy and red school uniforms, as Kate Middleton and Prince William carried their school bags.

The Cambridge family – minus Prince Louis – stepped out. Picture: PA

Princess Charlotte will be starting reception at the school. Picture: PA

Charlotte looked a little shy as she walked to the school, hiding behind mum Kate and holding her hand tightly.

This is a special moment for the Duchess of Cambridge, who was unable to drop Prince George off at school for his first day back in 2017.

At the time, Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis and suffering severe morning sickness, which meant Prince William dropped the little one off alone.

Kate looked stunning for the special moment, debuting a new hair colour and cut in a floral midi dress by Michael Kors.

Prince George is starting year two. Picture: PA

Princess Charlotte looked so grown up in her school uniform. Picture: PA

William and Kate looked proud as they smiled to the cameras, supporting their children with a reassuring hand.

The family were greeted by Helen Haslem, head of Lower School at Thomas's Battersea, where she shook Princess Charlotte's hand, as she did two years ago when she met Prince George.

