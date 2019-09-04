A look back at Prince George’s first day at school as sister Princess Charlotte follows in his steps

Prince George looked adorable as he arrived at Thomas's Battersea back in 2017. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince George melted hearts two years ago when he was pictured arriving at Thomas’s Battersea for his first day at school.

This week, Princess Charlotte will follow in Prince George’s steps, arriving at the same school to begin reception while the future King enters year two.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to join Charlotte for the big day, as Kensington Palace confirmed her first day as Thursday 5th September.

And while we await the special moment Charlotte is walked to class by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, we take a look back at Prince George’s first day at school.

Prince George looked shy on his first day at school. Picture: Getty

Prince William walked his son to the school, where he met the head of lower school at Thomas's Battersea. Picture: Getty

On 7th September 2017, Prince George arrived at Thomas’s Battersea for his first day of reception.

Prince William accompanied his son, while Kate Middleton was forced to stay at home due to severe morning sickness during her pregnancy with Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge carried George’s school bag as the approached the school, with a very shy looking George appearing nervous.

The pair were met by Helen Haslem, the head of lower school at Thomas’s Battersea.

The little Prince will be entering year two this year. Picture: Getty

Prince George – dressed in the school uniform – shook Helen’s hand as William stood close-by before the three of them headed into the school together.

Before entering the school, Prince William and George posed together on the stairs for the cameras.

The pictures became huge news at the time as people gushed over how sweet the little Prince looked.

This week, Prince George is expected to look a lot more confident as he enters year two at the school, while Princess Charlotte will most likely be nervous about starting reception.

Prince William accompanied his eldest on his first day, while Kate was too sick to attend. Picture: Getty

The little Princess, like her older brother, will ditch her royal title when at school, and instead will take up the more modest name Charlotte Cambridge.

