Princess Charlotte is worth £1billion more than Prince George, and here’s why

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte and Prince George both bring a lot of money in for the economy, but it’s the little Princess who is on top.

Princess Charlotte is quickly becoming everyone’s favourite royal.

If it isn’t her sweet waves to the cameras, or her fashionable ensembles, it’s her cheeky moments that leave the public besotted with her.

While Prince George may be ahead her when it comes to becoming a monarch, it’s actually Kate Middleton and Prince William’s second child who is worth more.

According to a study by Reader’s Digest, Princess Charlotte is actually worth over £1billion more than Prince George.

While Prince George is thought to be worth £2.7billion, Charlotte beats him with £3.8billion.

The main reason behind this is said to be because of the little one’s style.

Although she is only four, the little Princess is fast becoming everyone’s style icon for their own children.

In fact The Telegraph found that 1 in 5 parents considered Charlotte as a style icon for their little ones.

