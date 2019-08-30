Princess Charlotte is worth £1billion more than Prince George, and here’s why

30 August 2019, 15:09

Princess Charlotte is worth £1 billon more than Prince George, and here’s why
Princess Charlotte is worth £1billion more than Prince George, and here’s why. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte and Prince George both bring a lot of money in for the economy, but it’s the little Princess who is on top.

Princess Charlotte is quickly becoming everyone’s favourite royal.

If it isn’t her sweet waves to the cameras, or her fashionable ensembles, it’s her cheeky moments that leave the public besotted with her.

While Prince George may be ahead her when it comes to becoming a monarch, it’s actually Kate Middleton and Prince William’s second child who is worth more.

According to a study by Reader’s Digest, Princess Charlotte is actually worth over £1billion more than Prince George.

According to a study by Reader’s Digest, Princess Charlotte is actually worth over £1 billon more than Prince George
According to a study by Reader’s Digest, Princess Charlotte is actually worth over £1 billon more than Prince George. Picture: Getty

While Prince George is thought to be worth £2.7billion, Charlotte beats him with £3.8billion.

The main reason behind this is said to be because of the little one’s style.

Although she is only four, the little Princess is fast becoming everyone’s style icon for their own children.

In fact The Telegraph found that 1 in 5 parents considered Charlotte as a style icon for their little ones.

READ NOW: Good Morning America host issues apology after 'mocking' Prince George's love of ballet

Latest News

See more Latest News

The young boy is still in hospital

Mum's heartache as she feared for son's life following freak accident on London funfair ride

Toyota to put brake on car production at UK factory day after Brexit

UK & World

Boris Johnson: Remainers in parliament are making Brexit deal 'less likely'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

As season 7 wraps, we take a look a which couples are still going strong.

Which Celebs Go Dating couples are still together?

TV & Movies

Results showed that only 54 per cent of the 2,000 answered the five questions correctly

Half of parents can’t answer these five 11+ questions correctly, but how well will you do?

Lifestyle

The best Fish and Chips have been revealed

UK's 20 best Fish and Chip Shops have been revealed - does your local make the list?

Lifestyle

Soap star Lisa Riley gave fans a glimpse of Mandy Dingle's trademark leopard print outfit.

Emmerdale's Lisa Riley gives fans first look at Mandy Dingle as she makes her explosive return

TV & Movies

Kim has been struck by spider season as well, but on a MUCH grander scale

Kim Kardashian hit by spider season as LA mansion infested with TARANTULAS

Celebrities

Bear Grylls has suffered another serious reaction to a bee sting

Bear Grylls suffers life-threatening allergic reaction after getting stung by bee AGAIN

TV & Movies