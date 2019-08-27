Good Morning America host Lara Spencer apologises for 'mocking' Prince George’s love of ballet live on air

27 August 2019, 11:50

Lara Spencer caused outrage with her comments about Prince George doing ballet
Lara Spencer caused outrage with her comments about Prince George doing ballet. Picture: Good Morning America/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Lara Spencer has issued an apology after she received backlash from a segment about Prince George on Good Morning America.

Last week, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer ruffled some feathers after appearing to mock Prince George’s love of ballet.

During a segment about the future King, Lara spoke about the Prince’s school curriculum, which includes ballet.

READ MORE: Inside Prince George's school curriculum from computing to ballet

Following the news, Lara and the audience began to laugh, before she continue to say: “Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet … I have news for you Prince William, we’ll see how long that lasts."

Lara Spencer apologised live on Good Morning America for the comments
Lara Spencer apologised live on Good Morning America for the comments. Picture: Good Morning America

Since the live moment, Lara has received an influx of backlash for the comments and how she dealt with the situation.

As well as viewers and fans of the show, people from the dance community, especially men, were left offended.

Now, Lara has issued an apology live on Good Morning America, explaining: “I screwed up, I did."

She went on: “The comment I made about dance was insensitive, it was stupid, and I am deeply sorry. I’ve spoken with several members of the dance community over the past few days.

Men from the dance community especially took offence
Men from the dance community especially took offence. Picture: Getty

“I’ve listened, I’ve learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.

This announcement comes after Lara first apologised on her Instagram page.

Posting an image of a lavender field, she said: “My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday.

“From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”

READ NOW: Watch the sweet moment Princess Charlotte pokes her tongue out to the crowd

