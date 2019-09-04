Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal details of Princess Charlotte’s first day at school

4 September 2019, 12:04

Princess Charlotte will be making a big step this week
Princess Charlotte will be making a big step this week. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte will arrive at Thomas's Battersea this week as she starts reception school.

It was confirmed last week that Princess Charlotte will join her older brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea School.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s second child will start reception as Prince George enters year two, with the entire family stepping out for the first day this week.

READ MORE: Princess Charlotte is worth £1billion more than Prince George, and here's why

Kensington Palace confirmed last week that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join Charlotte and Prince George at the school, on Thursday 5th September, as they drop them off on their first day.

Kate Middleton and Prince William escort Princess Charlotte into the school on her first day
Kate Middleton and Prince William escort Princess Charlotte into the school on her first day. Picture: Getty
Charlotte will start reception, while Prince George will start year two
Charlotte will start reception, while Prince George will start year two. Picture: Getty

The couple also revealed that photos of the specialmoment will be released on the same day.

Simon O'Malley, the Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, said they were “delighted” to have the little royal joining their school.

In a statement, he said: "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea.

“We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Kate Middleton was forced to miss Prince George's first day in 2017
Kate Middleton was forced to miss Prince George's first day in 2017. Picture: Getty

This will be a special moment for Kate Middleton in particular as she was unable to accompany her eldest, George, to his first day in 2017.

At the time, the Duchess was sick with severe morning sickness as she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

READ MORE: Princess Charlotte makes people laugh as she pokes her tongue out at the crowd

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ryanair pilots to stage fresh strikes this month

UK & World

Prince Harry flew commercial to Amsterdam to announce Travalyst

What is Prince Harry’s Travalyst project and what is the purpose of the venture?

M&S relegation from FTSE 100 marks new blow for retailer

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Harper Beckham has revealed which outfit of her dad's is her favourite

Harper Beckham shocks fans as she reveals her favourite outfit of dad David's

Celebrities

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Food & Health

SuBo is a Britain's Got Talent legend

What is Susan Boyle's net worth, what was her original BGT audition and what is she doing now?

TV & Movies

Ready Steady Cook

Fans devastated as Ready Steady Cook returns WITHOUT Ainsley Harriott

TV & Movies

Lucy is expecting her first child with soap actor Ryan Thomas

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh suffering from terrible morning sickness and sleepless nights

Celebrities

Handy tips for fussy eaters

NHS issues practical tips to encourage 'fussy eaters' after vitamin deficient boy, 17, goes blind

Lifestyle