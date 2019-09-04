Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal details of Princess Charlotte’s first day at school

Princess Charlotte will be making a big step this week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte will arrive at Thomas's Battersea this week as she starts reception school.

It was confirmed last week that Princess Charlotte will join her older brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea School.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s second child will start reception as Prince George enters year two, with the entire family stepping out for the first day this week.

Kensington Palace confirmed last week that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join Charlotte and Prince George at the school, on Thursday 5th September, as they drop them off on their first day.

Kate Middleton and Prince William escort Princess Charlotte into the school on her first day. Picture: Getty

Charlotte will start reception, while Prince George will start year two. Picture: Getty

The couple also revealed that photos of the specialmoment will be released on the same day.

Simon O'Malley, the Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, said they were “delighted” to have the little royal joining their school.

In a statement, he said: "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea.

“We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Kate Middleton was forced to miss Prince George's first day in 2017. Picture: Getty

This will be a special moment for Kate Middleton in particular as she was unable to accompany her eldest, George, to his first day in 2017.

At the time, the Duchess was sick with severe morning sickness as she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

