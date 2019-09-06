The sweet words Kate Middleton whispered to Princess Charlotte on her first school day revealed

6 September 2019, 11:37

Kate Middleton whispered words of encouragement to her daughter as she started her first day at school
Kate Middleton whispered words of encouragement to her daughter as she started her first day at school. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge was there to support her daughter as she nervously entered Thomas’s Battersea School.

This week, Princess Charlotte arrived at Thomas’s Battersea School in south London for her first day of reception.

For the milestone, Charlotte was joined by her mother and father, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as her older brother, Prince George, who started year two at the same school.

READ MORE: Thrifty Kate Middleton recycles Michael Kors dress as she drops Princess Charlotte at school

Arriving at the school, the Cambridge family – minus Prince Louis – held hands as they approached, and while Princess Charlotte looked nervous to begin with, it was her mother’s calming words that put her at ease.

Kate Middleton was supportive as Princess Charlotte met the Lower School head
Kate Middleton was supportive as Princess Charlotte met the Lower School head. Picture: PA

A lip-reading expert has revealed the exact words Kate Middleton and Charlotte exchanged as they approached the school.

Lip-reader Tina Lannin told MailOnline that Kate encouraged her children by saying “exciting, isn’t it” as they walked to meet Helen Haslem, the head of Lower School.

When Helen shook Kate’s hand, the Duchess asked her: “How are you? Did you have a nice summer?”

Greeting the children, Helen said to them: “Are we ready to go? How exciting.”

Princess Charlotte hid behind her mother as they approached the school
Princess Charlotte hid behind her mother as they approached the school. Picture: PA

After Prince William told Helen that Charlotte was “very excited”, Kate told her son: “George, you'll have to show her the way!”

This will be George’s second year at the school, after starting reception in 2017.

And while the little royals left people gushing over how sweet they looked, it was also Kate Middleton’s incredible new look that got people looking.

Read the full story on the Duchess of Cambridge’s new look here.

