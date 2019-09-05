Kate Middleton debuts glam new look for Princess Charlotte's first day at school

Kate looks absolutely flawless for the children's first day at school. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The Duchess looks absolutely incredible and sports a different hairdo as she takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte to school.

The Duchess of Cambridge has debuted a new 'do for Princess Charlotte's first day at Thomas's Battersea this morning.

Kate was beaming as she walked hand in hand with the four-year-old, and was joined by Prince William who held Prince George's hand.

Kate was all smiles when she walked out with Charlotte. Picture: PA

Despite it only being just after 8am, Kate, 37, was fully made up and sported a bounce blow dry and shiny, highlighted locks.

The Duchess has lightly pencilled eyebrows, natural nude lips, some light foundation and a small amount of mascara.

Her naturally brunette locks looked a lot lighter than it did a few weeks ago at the King's Cup regatta, where Charlotte was caught pulling her tongue at photographers.

Kate appears to have had her long tresses cut shorter, with a definite few inches taken off the ends and some long, choppy layers added.

She's also added some lighter, caramel tones to her locks, which adds some warmth and is perfect for autumn.

Kate was excited to see Charlotte start school and meet the head teacher. Picture: PA

Kate had some light contour done for her makeup. Picture: PA

The Duchess also looked as stylish as ever in a red and white floral midi dress, which cut off under the knee and had long sleeves.

The dress is from Michael Kors, a favourite designer of hers, one one she's previously worn back in May 2018 for Harry and Meghan's wedding rehearsal.

She'd belted the dress with a simple black number and held Charlotte's school bag in her hand.