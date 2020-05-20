Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by the Queen after raising £39million for the NHS

Captain Tom Moore will be honours with a knighthood. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Captain Tom Moore will be honoured with a knighthood after becoming a national hero, it has been confirmed.

Captain Tom Moore, who turned 100-years-old earlier this month, will be knighted after he raised a staggering £39milion for the NHS.

The World War II veteran set out to raise £1,000 by walking laps in his Bedfordshire garden, but ended up raising millions for the National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it has been confirmed Tom Moore will be knighted by the Queen.

Captain Tom Moore raised a staggering £39million for the NHS. Picture: PA

Downing Street announced the news this week on Monday evening, after the Queen approved the knighthood – which is said to have been personally recommended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Captain Tom Moore's daughter was the one to tell him the good news after receiving a phone call from a senior member of Government.

The Queen has approved the knighthood, which was personally recommended by the Prime Minister. Picture: PA

Speaking of the news, Tom said: “Never for one moment could I have imagined to be awarded with such a great honour.

“I’d like to thank Her Majesty the Queen, the Prime Minister and the Great British public.

“I will remain at your service."

Captain Tom Moore has become a national treasure. Picture: PA

He continued: “This started as something small and I’ve been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond.

"We must take this opportunity to recognise our frontline heroes of the National Health Service who put their lives at risk everyday to keep us safe.”

This is believed to be the first special honour among others which will be awarded in the Autumn to people who have performed with distinction during the crisis, including NHS staff and carers.

