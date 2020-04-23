Captain Tom Moore awarded Pride of Britain Award on Good Morning Britain after raising £28million for the NHS

23 April 2020, 08:54

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Captain Tom Moore was honoured on Good Morning Britain with the prestigious award after raising money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Good Morning Britain viewers were left emotional during Thursday's show after Captain Tom Moore was given a Pride of Britain award on the show.

This comes after the 99-year-old raised a massive £28million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden to celebrate his 100th birthday.

READ MORE: Prince Louis honours the NHS in new birthday pictures taken by mum Kate Middleton

To celebrate Tom's 100th birthday, which is on April 30, Good Morning Britain surprised him with a Pride of Britain Award for his contributions to the fight against the virus.

Captain Tom Moore was presented with a Pride of Britain award on Good Morning Britain
Captain Tom Moore was presented with a Pride of Britain award on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

Carol Vorderman appeared on the show via video link to announce the surprise, telling Captain Tom that the Pride of Britain awards have had just less than 70,000 nominations for him to win a gong.

She said: "I've got something that is for you, and this will be your Pride of Britain award sent with all of our love.

"I can't give this to your now, but I want to give it to you later this year when we have our award ceremony, and it will be a very special one."

Tom Moore raised £28million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden
Tom Moore raised £28million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden. Picture: PA
Celebrities sent messages of congratulations to Captain Tom for his achievements
Celebrities sent messages of congratulations to Captain Tom for his achievements. Picture: ITV

Captain Tom Moore was blown away by the award, telling Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "That is absolutely amazing!

"It's very difficult for me to believe that because I know the Pride of Britain award is a very important award, I can't be more proud."

He went on: "You are all so very kind, and I thanks all the people who nominated me for the award."

Captain Tom Moore said he was "taken aback" after being presented with the award
Captain Tom Moore said he was "taken aback" after being presented with the award. Picture: ITV

Piers went on to tell Tom that he is the pride of Britain, and that he is "exactly what those awards were made for".

Tom went on to say he was "completely taken aback" by the award before he was shown a video montage of his journey, alongside a host of celebrities saluting his work.

READ MORE: David Attenborough and Danny Dyer give free Geography and History lessons during lockdown

