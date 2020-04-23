Prince Louis honours the NHS in new birthday pictures taken by mum Kate Middleton

Prince Louis looked adorable as he proudly showed off his rainbow artwork, honouring the NHS. Picture: Kensington Palace

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated Prince Louis' second birthday by sharing some new pictures of him, and they are so cute.

Prince Louis, the third child of Kate Middleton and Prince William, turns two today.

To celebrate the happy occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a collection of new pictures of the little one.

In pictures – taken by the talented Kate Middleton herself – Prince Louis can be seen creating rainbow art, a symbol of thanks to the NHS for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Louis turns two-years-old on April 23. Picture: Kensington Palace

In the adorable snaps, Louis can be seen with rainbow paint across his hands as he proudly shows off his messy hands to the camera.

Kate and William also shared a picture of their son's finished piece of art – a rainbow handprint.

The stunning pictures were taken by Kate Middleton. Picture: Kensington Palace

Posting the pictures on Instagram and Twitter, the couple wrote: "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!

"We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April."

Prince Louis honoured to NHS with the rainbow art. Picture: Kensington Palace

The release of the pictures comes just hours before the UK will join together to clap for the NHS staff and other carers across the UK at 8pm.

This is something we know the Cambridge family join in with as the couple shared a sweet video of their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – clapping along last month.

Prince Louis is the spitting image of older brother Prince George in the new pictures. Picture: Kensington Palace

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched a new mental health scheme for NHS staff and key workers to turn to amid the pandemic.

The scheme, called Our Frontline, will offer a number of platforms for NHS workers and other key-workers to talk to experienced volunteers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation has teamed up with charities Mind, Samaritans, Shout and Hospice UK to ensure these people have a place to seek mental health help.

