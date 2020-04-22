Prince William and Kate Middleton launch mental health support scheme for NHS staff and key-workers

Kate Middleton and Prince William have backed the Our Frontline scheme. Picture: PA/Kensington Palace- Instagram

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have backed a new scheme to help NHS staff and other key-workers deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have helped launch a new mental health scheme for people who need support during the coronavirus outbreak.

The scheme, called Our Frontline, will offer a number of platforms for NHS workers and other key-workers to talk to experienced volunteers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation has teamed up with charities Mind, Samaritans, Shout and Hospice UK to ensure these people have a place to seek mental health help.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are helping the NHS staff and key-workers reach out for help with there mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Instagram - Kensington Palace

The scheme will allow those needing help to contact the charities via call or text, as well as online.

Speaking of Our Frontline, Prince William said: "Over the past few weeks, millions of frontline workers across the UK have put their physical and mental health on the line to protect us all during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Every day they confront traumatic situations at the same time as having to contend with their own worries about the risks to themselves and their families.

Prince William said: 'Catherine and I, together with The Royal Foundation, will do all we can to support Our Frontline'. Picture: PA

"That takes a real toll, and as I’ve seen for myself through my work with the Air Ambulance, without the right support at the right time the challenges they face will only be greater.

"Catherine and I, together with The Royal Foundation, will do all we can to support Our Frontline. This work will be our top priority for the months ahead."

The Our Frontline scheme will offer mental health support to key-workers across the UK. Picture: PA

The couple have already been reaching out to different people and communities since the UK went into lockdown.

Last week, William video called the staff at the NHS Nightingale Birmingham to talk to them and officially open the site.

Back in April, both Kate and William appeared on a video call to children and staff members still attending school over Easter.

