Prince Harry video calls parents caring for vulnerable children during coronavirus pandemic

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Sussex reached out to a number of parents looking after their vulnerable children during the coronavirus outbreak as he spoke to them via video call from LA.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are currently isolating in their new home in LA with baby Archie as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently donated over $100,000 from their royal wedding to coronavirus relief charities, and more recently, Harry reached out personally to parents caring for their vulnerable children during the outbreak.

Harry, who is a patron to Well Child, appeared on video call and spoke to mum-of-three Leanne Cooper and father-of-four Craig Hatch.

Prince Harry reached out to parents who are caring for their vulnerable children amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Well Child

Speaking to them, Harry said: "It's really important to remember that just because you as a parent, or as anybody, can sit there now smiling, being like 'this is fine', but what's actually going on in your mind and the experiences that you've had over the last few weeks."

He went on to tell them: "The strength and the resilience that you guys have is absolutely incredible, and you must never ever ever forget that."

Prince Harry is currently in LA with wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison. Picture: PA

Prince Harry went on to tell them that as a father of one 11-month-old, he "can't even begin to imagine" how hard it is for them.

He told them: "Of course there are going to be hard days, I can't even to begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys.

"Having one kid, at 11 months old, so to see what you are doing on a day-to-day basis, I have so much respect for every single one of you."

Prince Harry said that it's easy to feel guilty about enjoying your family time amid the pandemic. Picture: Well Child

Alluding to his own family, Harry said that there are times when he almost feels guilty about enjoying having family time with wife Meghan Markle and baby Archie.

Speaking on the call, he said: "Rachel, as you quite rightly said, there are a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time.

"Being able to have family time, so much family time that you almost think, do I feel guilty for having so much family time?

"But you've got to celebrate those moments where you're just on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that has happened – then half an hour later, or a day later, there's going to be something you have to deal with, and there's no way that you can run away from it."

