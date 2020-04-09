Kate Middleton and Prince William surprise school children with video chat as they thank key workers and NHS

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have carried out their first royal engagement since lockdown started, via video call.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are, like everyone else across the UK, staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven't let that stop them from carrying out royal engagements.

This week, the couple surprised school children at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire via a video call.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in high spirits as they video called the Lancashire school. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

The couple called from their home at Kensington Palace into the school, where they chatted to the children who are still attending school as their parents are key workers.

Talking to one child, who drew a picture of his mum who is an NHS worker, Kate told him: "You should be very proud of her, they're doing an amazing job, all the NHS."

Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke to a number of children, one whose mum was an NHS worker. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

One of the children told the royal couple they were happy to still be at school as it means they have made new friends.

Kate and William also spoke to the parents, thanking them for their hard work to keep the children cared for.

William told them: "We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done for keeping it all going, and please pass on messages of support for the staff and volunteers, they're doing a great job."

Kate Middleton and Prince William thanked the school staff for their work. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

Kate added: "All the parents who are key workers, to know their children are – as you say – the normality is there for them and they've got the structure and they've got a safe place for them to be so really, really well done. I know it's not easy."

Posting the footage on the Kensington Palace Instagram, the video caption read: "In conversation with...Casterton Primary Academy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to the teachers as well as the students. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

"Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication - and to wish the children a very Happy Easter @_place2be."

