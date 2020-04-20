Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blacklist four UK tabloids in new letter sent to publications

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told four UK publications they will no longer be cooperating with them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently moved to LA with their son, Archie, to start their new lives after stepping down as senior royals.

Following the move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's representatives sent a letter to four UK tabloids to tell them they will no longer be "engaging" or "cooperating" with this publications.

The letter was sent to The Sun, Mirror, Mail and Express as well as their website, with the royal couple saying they will not "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion".

In the letter, a representative wrote: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet.

"There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see."

The statement also reads that Harry and Meghan have watched people they know, as well as strangers, having their "lives completely pulled apart for no good reason" other that the fact that "salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue".

Harry and Meghan added that this decision is "not about avoiding criticism", but about "shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting".

The pair said that while media have "every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad", this cannot be "based on a lie".

The couple did add though that this is not in anyway a blanket policy for all media as they reveal they are looking forward to working with "journalists and media organisations all over the world, engaging with grassroots media, regional and local media, and young, up-and-coming journalists, to spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging".

The full letter can be read below:

"As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now settle into the next chapter of their lives and no longer receive any publicly funded support, we are writing to set a new media relations policy, specifically as it pertains to your organisation.

Like you, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy — particularly in moments of crisis. At its best, this free press shines a light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.

It has been said that journalism’s first obligation is to the truth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agree wholeheartedly.

It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it will be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded.

There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know — as well as complete strangers — have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.

With that said, please note that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.

This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie. They also want to be very clear: this is not in any way a blanket policy for all media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to working with journalists and media organisations all over the world, engaging with grassroots media, regional and local media, and young, up-and-coming journalists, to spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging. And they look forward to doing whatever they can to help further opportunities for more diverse and underrepresented voices, who are needed now more than ever.

What they won’t do is offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.

We are encouraged that this new approach will be heard and respected."