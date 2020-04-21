David Attenborough and Danny Dyer give free Geography and History lessons during lockdown

The Easter break has come to an end, which means that the kids should be going back to school.

However, since COVID-19 has put the breaks on that for a while, it's been left up to us to ensure our children stay educated.

It can be a bit of a struggle trying to figure out how you should go about things, and thinking of unique ways to make learning fun. It's definitely easier said than done.

However, things could become a tad easier now that BBC Bitesize have just announced their new star-packed education service, which will see many familiar names coming together to educate your children.

On Monday the BBC will launch the new online classes, called Daily Lessons, which is aimed at children from primary age in year 1 up until high school in year 10.

On the summer term timetable will be Spanish lessons from the footballer Sergio Agüero, geography taught by the one and only Sir David Attenborough and history taught by EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.

Music will be headed up by the 'Don't Call Me Up' singer Mabel, and Physician Sir Brian Cox will teach the children on all things science.

Other tutors offering their services for the 14-week programme include Oti Mabuse of Strictly Come Dancing and the chart-topping singer and former One Direction star Liam Payne.

All of the involved stars will be supported by 200 qualified teachers, both on and off screen.

The entire programme has been developed over the last four weeks with education professionals.

Alice Webb, the director of BBC children’s services, stated: “We’re proud that the BBC can bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time.

"We said the BBC would be there for people through this crisis, and we meant it.

"It’s vital that every child is able to continue learning – and the lessons we’re putting on will make sure they have fun at the same time.”