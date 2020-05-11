Captain Tom Moore 'lands £1.5million book deal for life story'

Captain Tom Moore is reportedly working on his first book about his life. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Captain Tom Moore, 100, has reportedly been offered a huge book deal following his rise to fame.

Captain Tom Moore became a national treasure this year after he raised a massive £32.8million for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Moore, who has now been named a Colonel, celebrated his 100th birthday by raising money for the health service by walking laps of his garden.

Now, the World War II hero has landed himself a huge book deal worth a staggering £1.5million, it has been reported.

Captain Tom Moore has now raised a massive £32.8million for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

According to The Sun, Captain Tom had struck a book deal about his life story, and it could be out in only six weeks.

It has also been reported that the war veteran has been asked to write a children's book as well, alongside a lifestyle book and a World War II inspired cookery book.

Captain Tom Moore celebrated his 100th birthday last month. Picture: PA

Captain Tom Moore's PR agents have reportedly agreed to a deal with publisher Michael Joseph, who is part of the Penguin Random House group.

Tom is said to be telling his story to publishers down the phone amid the lockdown.

Captain Tom Moore is said to be working on a children's book as well as a World War II cooking book. Picture: PA

A source said: "Discussions on what will be released are ongoing but any books published will go like hot cakes, that’s for sure.”

While Penguin Random House declined to comment on the reports, they said: “when we are ready to announce something we will.”

