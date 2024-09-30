Ferne McCann facts: Age, boyfriend, children, family and more revealed

Ferne McCann has become a regular face on TV since her success on TOWIE. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Ferne McCann's partner? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the Dancing On Ice star including her net worth.

Ferne McCann was the first celebrity to join the line up for Dancing On Ice 2025, becoming her latest quest in the reality TV world.

The showbiz star first rose to fame on the cast of The Only Way Is Essex alongside her former best friends Sam and Billie Faiers who she no longer speaks to.

Since then, Ferne has gone on to have an incredible career including her very own TV show First Time Mum, along with appearing on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

So as she prepares to take to the ice for her latest adventure, here's everything you need to know about Ferne from her children, her age, her boyfriend and family life.

Ferne McCann is set for her latest TV project, Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

How old is Ferne McCann and where is she from?

Born on August 6th, 1990, Ferne turned 34 years old in 2024.

It's not a surprise to hear she's from Brentwood, Essex which is where she currently lives with her family and children.

Who is Ferne McCann's boyfriend?

Ferne is engaged to fiancé Lorri Haines after he popped the all-important question in July 2022.

Lorri, or Lozza as his friends call him, is a business man who works alongside Ferne a lot including their mental health app shoorah as well as appearing on the family reality show.

Ferne and Lorri first got together in 2021 and are always happy to show off their romance and love on TV and social media. He even thanked Ferne for being his "missing puzzle piece".

Before Lorri, Ferne had a high-profile romance with Arthur Collins who ended up in prison convicted of an acid attack.

Ferne McCann and Lorri Haines have been engaged since 2022. Picture: Ferne McCann/Instagram

Who are Ferne McCann's children?

Ferne is a super proud and happy mother of two girls. Her first child Sunday was born on November 2nd, 2017 and is the daughter of her ex.

She also has Finty July 6, 2023 and is her and Lorri's first baby together.

Lorri also has a child from a previous relationship.

Who are Ferne McCann's family?

Ferne is the daughter of Simon and Gilly McCann who divorced early in her life. She has a good relationship with both her parents.

The former TOWIE star also has sister Sophie who she is very close with.

What has Ferne McCann done in her career and what is her net worth?

TV has been Ferne's main source of work and income in recent years, joining the cast of The Only Way Is Essex at its prime.

Following that, she has had stints on other reality TV programmes but her ITV show, Ferne McCann: My Family and Me has been one of her biggest hits.

Away from television, Ferne has made a name as an influencer, scoring lucrative ad posts and also has side businesses include her calming app shoorah.

Her total net worth is rumoured to be just over £3million.