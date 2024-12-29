Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announce they are having their first baby

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan. Picture: Instagram/Mark Wright

By Tom Eames

Congratulations are in order for Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, who have announced they are expecting their first child.

Netflix actress Michelle and Heart presenter Mark, both 37, confirmed the happy news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday (December 29th).

The couple shared a cute photograph, with Michelle cradling her baby bump on the beach.

They captioned the post: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

Former Coronation Street star Michelle married Mark back in May 2015.

The couple have already received hundreds of congratulatory messages from friends and family on Instagram, including Kelly Brook, Rochelle Humes, Vicky Pattison, and Mark's best mate James Argent.

Arg wrote: "I love you and I'm so happy for you both, you're going to be amazing parents. I can't wait to be an uncle."

Mark's sister-in-law Hollie wrote: "Josh and Dusty can not wait to meet their new cousin." Mark's sister Natalya wrote: "So so happy for you both. The best news ever."